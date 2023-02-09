Titan International, Inc. Announces New Investor Relations Partnership with Alpha IR Group

Company adds new strategic IR partner to provide best in class and executional focus to IR Program

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) (the "Company" or "Titan"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today announced Alpha IR Group ("Alpha IR") as its new investor relations advisor to support the Company and its investor relations activities as well as broaden awareness of Titan within the financial community.

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan, commented: "I am pleased to announce that we have selected Alpha IR to be our investor relations advisor moving forward as we look to enhance our investor communications strategy and make progress toward our overall growth objectives. We expect Alpha IR will provide significant strategic value for Titan as we look to leverage its knowledge of the capital markets and its deeply rooted network across the investment community."

Chris Hodges, CEO and Founder of Alpha IR, added: "We are looking forward to partnering with Titan, a successful global manufacturing company with leading positions in the markets they serve. Titan's growth prospects are clear, and its investment thesis is highly compelling. Our team has extensive experience advising companies in the industrials sector, and we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen Titan's investor relations efforts. We are confident that Alpha IR will provide a world-class approach to the Company's investor messaging and increase market awareness of Titan as the Company executes its strategy."

Safe Harbor Statement : This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risk factors include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; availability and price of raw materials; and levels of operating efficiencies. Additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated in this release are detailed in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

About Titan : Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

About Alpha IR Group: The Alpha IR Group is a holistic investor relations and transactions/crisis advisory firm that protects, enhances, and builds the investment brands of today's leading U.S. listed companies. We bring significant Wall Street, financial, and large agency experience to our clients, while retaining a small company, holistic approach. With deep sector expertise and senior-driven programs, Alpha IR is the right choice to manage our clients' reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. The firm has offices in Chicago, New York, Boston, and Dallas, and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on today's public exchanges.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.