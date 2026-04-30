Titan International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The full earnings release including a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures can be found in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/news-releases/default.aspx.

Q1 2026 Key Figures

Revenues grew 2.9% to $505 million

Gross margin improved to 14.1%

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $31 million

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Q1 2026 results were at the high end of our expectations as our team executed well against a macro backdrop that continued to be very dynamic. EMC was our best-performing segment, with growth over 11% versus the prior year period. Gross margin in the segment improved 90 basis points to 11.3% as top-line growth allowed for improved fixed cost leverage. Our Ag segment also recorded modest growth while Consumer fell by only 1.6%. Notwithstanding the geopolitical and tariff volatility, we had a strong quarter with revenues up nearly 3% with increased gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA."

Mr. Reitz continued, "Titan is built to be resilient in market conditions such as this. We have a diversified portfolio of products, strategically positioned global plants, and a one-stop shop distribution channel that is surrounded by a team that is highly energized for our customers. In times like this, we help our customers remain flexible in serving their end markets. With purchasers of equipment remaining hesitant, inventory management continues to be paramount with many OEMs and dealers working from lean positions to limit their investment in working capital. This naturally limits their ability to be responsive to customer ordering and by working with Titan, those OEMs and dealers know they have a trusted partner that can get them the wheel, tire and undercarriage products they need quickly."

Mr. Reitz concluded, "We continue to be hopeful that the underlying causes of the current market volatility will subside but remain resolute in knowing Titan is well-positioned however our markets unfold. Our terrific One Titan Team is focused on producing high-quality products and serving our customers to the best of their ability on a daily basis and as we do that, I firmly believe in our continued success."

Tony Eheli, Chief Financial Officer added, "We currently expect second quarter sales to be between $470 million and $490 million with Adjusted EBITDA between $25 million and $30 million. We are also maintaining our previously communicated full year guidance of sales between $1.85 and $1.95 billion with Adjusted EBITDA between $105 million and $115 million.

Mr. Eheli continued, "During the quarter, we announced the closure of our Jackson, Tennessee plant. We expect to complete the closure by the end of October, and execution is on a solid pace. With the acquisition of Carlstar, we knew we had excess manufacturing capacity in the US and identified this as a long-term synergy opportunity that would be accretive to our earnings. This action will streamline our manufacturing footprint by improving our capacity utilization, reducing costs and improving our ability to serve our customers effectively over the long term. We recorded approximately $2 million in restructuring and $23 million in non-cash impairment expenses related to the closure. We are confident that we will see cash benefits next year."

About Titan

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in West Chicago, Illinois, the Company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "would," "could," "potential," "may," "will," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, these assumptions are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond Titan International, Inc.'s control. As a result, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial performance; the effect of a recession on the Company and its customers and suppliers; changes in the Company's end-user markets into which the Company sells its products as a result of domestic and world economic or regulatory influences or otherwise; changes in the marketplace, including new products and pricing changes by the Company's competitors; the Company's ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations; unfavorable outcomes of legal proceedings; the Company's ability to comply with current or future regulations applicable to the Company's business and the industry in which it competes or any actions taken or orders issued by regulatory authorities; availability and price of raw materials; levels of operating efficiencies; the effects of the Company's indebtedness and its compliance with the terms thereof; changes in the interest rate environment and their effects on the Company's outstanding indebtedness; unfavorable product liability and warranty claims; actions of domestic and foreign governments, including the imposition of additional tariffs; geopolitical and economic uncertainties relating to the countries in which the Company operates or does business; risks associated with acquisitions, including difficulty in integrating operations and personnel, disruption of ongoing business, and increased expenses; results of investments; the effects of potential processes to explore various strategic transactions, including potential dispositions; fluctuations in currency translations; risks associated with environmental laws and regulations; risks relating to our manufacturing facilities, including that any of our material facilities may become inoperable; risks relating to financial reporting, internal controls, tax accounting, and information systems; and the other risks and factors detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those reports. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason, except as required by law.

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.