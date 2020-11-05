Titan International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

QUINCY, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI), a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $304.8 million, compared to net sales of $345.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a $41.1 million, or 11.9 percent, decrease. On a constant currency basis, net sales for the third quarter 2020 would have been $324.9 million. The third quarter of 2020 results include an expense of $5.0 million for a contingent legal accrual related to an anticipated litigation settlement. Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.6 million, equal to a loss of $0.21 per basic and diluted share, compared to loss of $19.6 million, equal to a loss of $0.33 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2020 were $932.4 million, compared to net sales of $1,146.9 million for the first nine months of 2019, representing a $214.5 million, or 18.7 percent, decrease. On a constant currency basis, net sales for the first nine months of 2020 would have been $985.2 million. Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the first nine months of 2020 was $43.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.71 per basic and diluted share, compared to loss of $25.5 million, equal to a loss of $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019.

Paul Reitz, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We're proud that we again produced very solid financial results this quarter on almost all fronts despite an environment filled with uncertainty and challenges. In many aspects the third quarter financial results were a continuation of what we achieved during the second quarter as we again had strong margin performance, good working capital management, and improvements in our balance sheet leading the way to another solid quarter. During the quarter, we increased our cash balance by more than $18 million while also continuing to lower our debt. At $366 million, our net debt represents the lowest level since Q3 2018 and has improved $85 million over the past twelve months. During the course of the pandemic, we have outlined several steps we would take to weather the uncertainty and position Titan for the future, and I am very pleased with the accomplishments we have made thus far both operationally and financially. We now anticipate full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $40 million to $44 million.

"We are currently in the midst of our planning process for 2021 and believe next year has plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Latin American Ag has seen a strong jump in orders with good visibility into next year for that growth to continue. The North American harvest season is going well as corn prices are in that important $4 range and soybean prices have reached a multi-year high. As a result, farmer income is expected to increase over 20 percent with farmer sentiment and dealer expectations significantly improving in recent polls. As everyone knows, the age of fleet in the large Ag segment is well above the replacement trend lines, and inventory levels are also at relatively low levels. Couple that with higher commodity prices and government support programs, and the catalysts are there for market growth. We are optimistic for what that will mean for demand in North American Ag in upcoming months.

"Our Earthmoving & Construction business has done an exceptional job managing margins within a difficult sales environment. In the third quarter, our segment gross margin percentage grew 180 basis points to 10.1 percent as compared to 8.3 percent last year despite a drop in net sales of more than 20 percent. While market conditions remain tough, there are some market signals that bode well for next year as dealer inventories are low and global housing continues to show growth, plus the possibility that governments will provide support for infrastructure spending as a mechanism for demand to rebound from the pandemic.

"Titan's third quarter financial results and our impressive improvements in our balance sheet and liquidity position demonstrate that we continue to navigate the pandemic challenges quite well; positioning ourselves for a stronger 2021 and ultimately for refinancing our bonds which mature in 2023. Our team has and will continue to remain diligently focused on making good, timely decisions and taking swift actions to adjust to an evolving world while we have our eyes on a future that continues to look better."

Results of Operations

Net sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $304.8 million, compared to $345.9 million in the comparable quarter of 2019, a decrease of 11.9 percent driven by sales decreases in all segments. Overall net sales volume was down 9.7 percent from the comparable prior year quarter, due primarily to challenges in the earthmoving/construction market as a result of a slowdown of the global construction market, particularly in Europe. Approximately $8 million in reduced sales, in comparison to the same period of 2019, was attributable to disrupted markets in Europe and Asia resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributing factors in the sales decrease in the Agriculture market included global trade issues and the impact of COVID-19 which resulted in lower volume from OEM customers as well as the negative effect of foreign currency translation. Overall, unfavorable currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 5.8 percent or $20.2 million. Favorable price/mix partially offset these declines and contributed to a 3.6 percent increase in net sales.

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $932.4 million, compared to $1,146.9 million in the comparable nine-month period of 2019, a decrease of 18.7 percent driven by sales decreases in all segments. Overall net sales volume was down 15.6 percent from the comparable period in the prior year, due primarily to the aforementioned economic factors. The overall net sales volume was also impacted by approximately $53 million in reduced sales in comparison to the same period of 2019 due to COVID-19 related plant closures and market disruption in Europe, Asia and Latin America. Unfavorable currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 4.6 percent. Favorable price/mix partially offset these declines and contributed to a 1.5 percent increase in net sales.

Gross profit for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $31.3 million, compared to $27.1 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 10.3 percent of net sales for the quarter, compared to 7.8 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The increase in gross profit was driven by initiatives to reduce labor and overhead costs across global production facilities as well as lower raw material prices relative to the prior year. Lower sales volume and a $2.5 million unfavorable gross profit impact from the COVID-19 pandemic mentioned above partially offset the year-over-year gross profit margin increase.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was $88.4 million, compared to $110.7 million in the comparable prior year period. Gross margin was 9.5 percent of net sales for the first nine months of 2020, compared to 9.6 percent of net sales in the comparable prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was driven by the impact of lower sales volume across most geographic regions. The decrease in gross profit was driven by the impact of lower sales volume across most geographic regions. The unfavorable gross margin impact from the COVID-19 pandemic mentioned above was approximately $13 million.

Selling, general, administrative, research and development (SGARD) expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $35.7 million, compared to $37.3 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD was 11.7 percent, compared to 10.8 percent for the comparable prior year period. The decrease in SGARD was driven primarily by lower payroll, marketing and travel related expenses, resulting from company-wide initiatives to lower costs, as well as $2.3 million in costs related to the Company's proposed ITM undercarriage public listing in 2019. These reductions were partially offset by a $5.0 million contingent legal accrual related to an anticipated settlement.

SGARD expenses for the first nine months of 2020 were $100.6 million, compared to $114.1 million for the comparable prior year period. As a percentage of net sales, SGARD expenses were 10.8 percent, compared to 9.9 percent for the comparable prior year period. The decrease in SGARD was primarily due to lower professional fees related to investments in information technology related to ongoing stabilization of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software implementation within North America during 2019, lower payroll, marketing and travel related expenses, again, resulting from company-wide initiatives to lower costs, as well as, $2.3 million in costs related to the Company's proposed ITM undercarriage public listing in 2019. These reductions were partially offset by a $5.0 million contingent legal accrual related to an anticipated settlement, as mentioned above.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $6.8 million, or 2.2 percent of net sales, compared to loss of $12.6 million, or 3.6 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of 2019. Loss from operations for the first nine months of 2020 was $19.5 million, or 2.1 percent of net sales, compared to loss of $10.9 million, or 1.0 percent of net sales, for the first nine months of 2019. Changes in loss from operations for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same periods in 2019 were primarily driven by lower net sales offset by improvements in gross profit margins and reduced SG&A expenses during the period.

Foreign exchange loss was $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a loss of $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Foreign exchange loss was $9.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to a gain of $2.2 million for the first nine months of 2019. Foreign currency exchange gain or loss is the result of the significant movements in foreign currency exchange rates in many of the geographies in which we conduct business and translation of intercompany loans at certain foreign subsidiaries, which are denominated in local currencies rather than the reporting currency, which is the United States dollar. Since such loans are expected to be settled at some point in the future, these loans are adjusted each reporting period to reflect the current exchange rates. During the first quarter of 2020, we settled a number of intercompany loans as part of an ongoing loan restructuring initiative with a resulting foreign exchange loss, which is reflected in the total foreign exchange loss recognized for the first nine months of 2020.

The third quarter of 2020 net loss applicable to common shareholders was $12.6 million, equal to a loss of $0.21 per basic and diluted share, compared to loss of $19.6 million, equal to a loss of $0.33 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $43.2 million, equal to a loss of $0.71 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $25.5 million, equal to a loss of $0.43 per basic and diluted share, in the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $8.5 million in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.7 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $41.0 million in the comparable prior year period. The Company utilizes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, as a means to measure its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of this release.

Segment Information

Agricultural Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020 2019 Net sales $ 153,067



$ 156,625



$ 473,272

$ 512,639

Gross profit 16,191



10,426



45,830

46,798

Income (loss) from operations 3,091



(1,230)



5,389

17,062



During the quarter, unfavorable currency translation, primarily in Latin America, Europe and Russia contributed 8.7 percent of this decrease which was partially offset by a 2.3 percent increase in sales volume primarily in Latin America and Europe. Favorable price/mix increased net sales by 4.1 percent. Lower sales volumes in North America were primarily caused by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to cause uncertainty for our customers, most notably OEM customers. The increase in gross profit is primarily attributable to production efficiencies from company-wide cost reduction initiatives and lower raw material costs.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, lower sales volume in North America and Europe contributed 2.7% of this decrease while unfavorable currency translation across most non-US geographies further decreased net sales by 6.1%. Favorable price/mix increased net sales by 1.1%. Lower sales volumes were primarily caused by continued weakness in the commodity markets and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to cause significant uncertainty for our customers, primarily OEM customers. The decrease in gross profit is primarily attributable to the impact of lower sales volume and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Earthmoving/Construction Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 123,227



$ 155,659



$ 372,606



$ 517,186

Gross profit 12,409



12,935



34,777



50,806

Income (loss) from operations 656



(2,938)



(8,240)



8,293



During the quarter, the decrease in earthmoving/construction sales was driven by decreased volume, which negatively impacted net sales by 19.4 percent. This decrease was primarily due to a tightening within the construction market in all of our geographies over the last year. The direct impact of COVID-19 accounted for approximately $8 million of the sales decrease due to plant shutdowns and market disruptions in Europe and Asia. Unfavorable currency translation in Europe, Latin America and Russia decreased net sales by 1.6 percent, but was partially offset by improvements in pricing and product mix, which increased net sales by 0.1 percent. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the lower sales volume, which created certain production inefficiencies, the impact of COVID-19 and unfavorable foreign currency translation. However, gross profit margins for the segment improved to 10.1 percent in the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 8.3 percent in the corresponding prior period, as a result of actions taken to combat the current global economic situation, coupled with lower raw material costs.

The decrease in earthmoving/construction sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was driven by decreased volume, which negatively impacted net sales by 27.1 percent. This decrease was primarily due to a tightening within the construction market in all geographies, especially in our undercarriage business. The direct impact of COVID-19 accounted for approximately $48 million of the sales decrease due to plant shutdowns and market disruptions in Europe and Asia. Unfavorable currency translation across most non-US geographies decreased net sales by 2.4 percent, but was partially offset by favorable pricing and product mix, which increased net sales by 1.5 percent. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the lower sales volume, which created certain production inefficiencies, the impact of COVID-19 and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Consumer Segment

(Amounts in thousands) Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net sales $ 28,478



$ 33,621



$ 86,527



$ 117,051

Gross profit 2,717



3,739



7,821



13,068

(Loss) income from operations (88)



(229)



1,042



3,120



During the quarter, the decrease in net sales was driven by lower sales volume, especially in North America and Australia, which negatively impacted net sales by 20.8 percent as well as unfavorable currency translation, primarily in Latin America and Russia, which decreased net sales by 12.2 percent. Favorable pricing and product mix contributed 17.7 percent to net sales during the period. The decrease in gross profit was due primarily to lower sales in the light utility truck markets.

The decrease in consumer segment net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was driven by lower sales volume, especially in North America, Latin America and Australia, which negatively impacted net sales by 21.6 percent, and unfavorable currency translation, primarily in Latin America and Russia, which decreased net sales by 7.8 percent. Favorable price mix increased net sales by 3.4 percent. The decline in Latin America continued to be driven by lower demand for light utility truck tires and the impact of COVID-19, while declines in other geographies related to a shift in focus to agriculture and earthmoving/construction products. The decrease in gross profit was due primarily to lower sales in the light utility truck markets.

Financial Condition

The Company ended the third quarter of 2020 with total cash and cash equivalents of $98.8 million, compared to $66.8 million at December 31, 2019. Long-term debt at September 30, 2020, was $431.8 million, compared to $438.5 million at December 31, 2019. Short-term debt was $32.6 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $61.3 million at December 31, 2019. Net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $365.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $432.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $47.4 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $31.2 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures were $13.4 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $26.3 million for the comparable prior year period. Capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2020 and 2019 represent critical equipment replacement and improvements, along with new tools, dies and molds related to new product development. The overall capital outlay for 2020 is being suppressed as a direct response to cash preservation activities as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business.

Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Amounts in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Net sales $ 304,772



$ 345,905



$ 932,405



$ 1,146,876

Cost of sales 273,455



318,805



840,391



1,036,204

Asset impairment —



—



3,586



—

Gross profit 31,317



27,100



88,428



110,672

Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,451



34,954



93,849



106,605

Research and development expenses 2,240



2,309



6,782



7,470

Royalty expense 2,434



2,453



7,309



7,507

Loss from operations (6,808)



(12,616)



(19,512)



(10,910)

Interest expense (7,251)



(8,164)



(23,076)



(23,751)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain (1,336)



(2,266)



(9,742)



2,218

Other income 2,283



5,066



9,111



7,490

Loss before income taxes (13,112)



(17,980)



(43,219)



(24,953)

Provision for income taxes 342



2,064



2,377



761

Net loss (13,454)



(20,044)



(45,596)



(25,714)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (811)



(900)



(2,422)



(2,124)

Net loss attributable to Titan (12,643)



(19,144)



(43,174)



(23,590)

Redemption value adjustment —



(491)



—



(1,928)

Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (12,643)



$ (19,635)



$ (43,174)



$ (25,518)

































Loss per common share:













Basic $ (.21)



$ (.33)



$ (.71)



$ (.43)

Diluted $ (.21)



$ (.33)



$ (.71)



$ (.43)

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 60,926



60,161



60,630



60,037

Diluted 60,926



60,161



60,630



60,037

















Dividends declared per common share: $ —



$ .005



$ .005



$ .015



Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Amounts in thousands, except share data



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,772



$ 66,799

Accounts receivable, net 192,764



185,238

Inventories 284,231



333,356

Assets held for sale 6,640



7,203

Prepaid and other current assets 56,008



58,869

Total current assets 638,415



651,465

Property, plant and equipment, net 324,959



367,595

Operating lease assets 21,936



23,914

Deferred income taxes 1,040



2,331

Other assets 29,997



69,002

Total assets $ 1,016,347



$ 1,114,307









Liabilities





Current liabilities





Short-term debt $ 32,641



$ 61,253

Accounts payable 150,879



158,647

Other current liabilities 131,734



107,253

Total current liabilities 315,254



327,153

Long-term debt 431,789



438,469

Deferred income taxes 1,774



6,672

Other long-term liabilities 73,320



78,025

Total liabilities 822,137



850,319









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 25,000



25,000









Equity





Titan shareholders' equity





Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 61,353,590 issued at

September 30, 2020 and 60,710,983 at December 31, 2019) —



—

Additional paid-in capital 531,895



532,070

Retained deficit (117,810)



(74,334)

Treasury stock (at cost, 89,612 and 427,771 shares, respectively) (1,199)



(4,234)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (243,048)



(218,651)

Total Titan shareholders' equity 169,838



234,851

Noncontrolling interests (628)



4,137

Total equity 169,210



238,988

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,016,347



$ 1,114,307



Titan International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows All amounts in thousands



Nine months ended

September 30, Cash flows from operating activities: 2020

2019 Net loss $ (45,596)



$ (25,714)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 40,376



41,347

Asset impairment 3,586



—

Deferred income tax provision (3,616)



(738)

Loss (gain) on sale of Wheels India Limited shares 703



(4,695)

Gain on property insurance settlement (4,936)



—

Stock-based compensation 1,931



959

Issuance of stock under 401(k) plan 925



767

Foreign currency translation loss (gain) 9,812



(2,327)

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable (22,909)



16,124

Inventories 36,664



36,920

Prepaid and other current assets (1,133)



(3,073)

Other assets 1,198



(1,110)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 2,351



(24,998)

Other current liabilities 28,753



3,634

Other liabilities (678)



(5,884)

Net cash provided by operating activities 47,431



31,212

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (13,350)



(26,254)

Payments related to redeemable noncontrolling interest —



(71,722)

Sale of Wheels India Limited shares 32,852



—

Proceeds from property insurance settlement 4,936



—

Other 926



1,354

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 25,364



(96,622)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings 85,991



124,153

Payment on debt (116,601)



(59,296)

Dividends paid (603)



(901)

Other financing activities (2,723)



—

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (33,936)



63,956

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,886)



(1,628)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,973



(3,082)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 66,799



81,685

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,772



$ 78,603









Supplemental information:





Interest paid $ 16,070



$ 18,060

Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 6,861



$ 6,120



Titan International, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These supplemental schedules provide a quantitative reconciliation between each of adjusted net loss attributable to Titan, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP.

We present adjusted net loss attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt, as we believe that they assist investors with analyzing our business results. In addition, management reviews each of these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the financial performance of each of our segments, as well as the Company's performance as a whole. We believe that the presentation of these non–GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as management.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Titan, adjusted earnings per common share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net sales on a constant currency basis, and net debt should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. One should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported under GAAP. These measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our businesses as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We attempt to compensate for these limitations by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis, prominently disclosing GAAP results and providing reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net loss attributable to Titan to net loss applicable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (12,643)



$ (19,635)



$ (43,174)



$ (25,518)

Adjustments:













Remove redemption value adjustment —



491



—



1,928

Costs relating to potential ITM public listing —



2,273



—



2,273

Insurance reimbursement —



—



(4,936)



—

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,336



2,266



9,742



(2,218)

Settlement of legal matter 5,000



—



5,000



—

Asset impairment —



—



3,586



—

Loss on sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



—



2,005



—

Restructuring charge —



—



399



—

Adjusted net loss attributable to Titan $ (6,307)



$ (14,605)



$ (27,378)



$ (23,535)

















Adjusted earnings per common share:













Basic $ (0.10)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.45)



$ (0.39)

Diluted (0.10)



(0.24)



(0.45)



(0.39)

















Average common shares and equivalents outstanding:













Basic 60,926



60,161



60,630



60,037

Diluted 60,926



60,161



60,630



60,037



The table below provides a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net loss $ (13,454)



$ (20,044)



$ (45,596)



$ (25,714)

Adjustments:













Provision for income taxes 342



2,064



2,377



761

Interest expense, excluding interest income 7,729



8,357



23,772



24,585

Depreciation and amortization 13,257



13,538



40,376



41,347

EBITDA $ 7,874



$ 3,915



$ 20,929



$ 40,979

Adjustments:













Costs relating to potential ITM public listing —



2,273



—



2,273

Insurance reimbursement —



—



(4,936)



—

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,336



2,266



9,742



(2,218)

Settlement of legal matter 5,000



—



5,000



—

Asset impairment —



—



3,586



—

Loss on sale of Wheels India Limited shares —



—



2,005



—

Restructuring charge —



—



399



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,210



$ 8,454



$ 36,725



$ 41,034



The table below sets forth, for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, the impact to net sales of currency translation (constant currency) by geography (in millions, except percentages):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Change due to currency

translation

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

2020

2019

% Change

from 2019

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 122,450



$ 144,188



(15.1)%

—



— %

$ 122,450

Europe / CIS 123,851



138,293



(10.4)%

(5,554)



(4.0) %

129,405

Latin America 44,547



46,193



(3.6)%

(14,828)



(32.1) %

59,375

Other International 13,924



17,231



(19.2)%

218



1.3 %

13,706



304,772



345,905



(11.9)%

(20,164)



(5.8) %

324,936





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change due to currency

translation

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

% Change

from 2019

$

%

Constant Currency United States $ 413,263



$ 477,155



(13.4)%

—



— %

$ 413,263

Europe / CIS 364,833



455,212



(19.9)%

(19,441)



(4.3) %

384,274

Latin America 113,344



138,610



(18.2)%

(32,010)



(23.1) %

145,354

Other International 40,965



75,899



(46.0)%

(1,303)



(1.7) %

42,268



932,405



1,146,876



(18.7)%

(52,754)



(4.6) %

985,159



The table below provides a reconciliation of net debt, which is a non-GAAP financial measure:



September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

















Long-term debt $ 431,789



$ 438,469



$ 464,827

Short-term debt 32,641



61,253



64,228

Total debt $ 464,430



$ 499,722



$ 529,055

Cash and cash equivalents 98,772



66,799



78,603

Net debt $ 365,658



$ 432,923



$ 450,452



