Titania Solutions Group Accelerates Growth within the Intelligence Community with Acquisition of Folsys Engineering

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titania Solutions Group Inc. (Titania), a small business that delivers valued services to the federal government in support of the most critical missions, today announced that they have acquired Folsys Engineering LLC, a small Colorado-based company that provides technology services to the aerospace industry and federal government with a focus on satellite systems engineering. "This strategic initiative enables Titania to expand our core capabilities to include satellite systems engineering and broaden our reach into the U.S. intelligence community," stated Jones Tallent, president and chief executive officer for Titania. "We're excited about the work Folsys has been doing to modernize space-based capabilities for communications and intelligence gathering as well as spacecraft and ground systems development."

Alan Folz, former president and chief engineer at Folsys, will join the Titania team as vice president of Satellite Systems Engineering. "This acquisition provides us with the opportunity to continue our systems engineering work with bigger and more complex defense systems," Folz stated. "It also provides infrastructure and overhead operations that very small organizations often find to be an impediment to growth."

Titania's core capabilities: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Healthcare Information Technology, and Intelligence Training and Support, will now include Satellite Systems Engineering. "Another benefit of this acquisition is that both companies will gain exposure to new customers and new technical expertise," Tallent added.

Founded in 2012, Titania is a small business delivering valued services to the federal government to support its most critical missions. Our professional services contribute to government programs including Operational Intelligence and Training, Healthcare IT, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Satellite Development, and Test and Evaluation. Titania's services team is comprised of highly qualified retired military and civilian agency personnel who maintain a deep understanding of government systems, programs, and processes. Adhering to established standards and best practices, Titania provides identifiable and repeatable processes that can be seamlessly integrated into any environment.

