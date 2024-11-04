Titania Solutions Group Awarded HEIST 2.0 to Modernize Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Testing Environments

Titania's Automated Testing Framework will continue to transform software testing at CMS

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titania Solutions Group, Inc. (Titania), a small business that delivers valued services in support of the federal government's most critical missions, today announced that they have been awarded the HCQIS Enterprise Integrated Supplemental Testing (HEIST) 2.0 five year support task order to modernize the agency's automated testing architecture and practices. "Titania has over a decade of experience providing testing support for the Center for Clinical Standards & Quality (CCSQ) and other CMS elements," stated Jones Tallent, president and chief executive officer for Titania. "We are excited to have won this opportunity to continue the great work that Titania has accomplished at CMS. Our Automated Testing Framework, developed for HEIST, can reduce the testing level-of-effort up to 70%."

Titania Solutions Group

Titania is a CMS Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract (SPARC) prime contract holder and long-time partner to CMS providing healthcare IT services. "We're excited to help CMS conduct "shift-left" testing" using a modernized DevSecOps environment and automated testing tools," Tallent continued. "Integrating testing into the early stages of software development will identify and allow remediation of defects prior to production release," he added.

About Titania

Founded in 2012, Titania is a small business delivering valued services to the federal government to support its most critical missions. Our professional services contribute to government programs including Intelligence Training and Support, Healthcare IT, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Test & Evaluation, and Satellite Systems Development. Titania's services team is comprised of highly qualified retired military and civilian agency personnel who maintain a deep understanding of government systems, programs, and processes. Adhering to established standards and best practices, Titania provides identifiable and repeatable processes that can be seamlessly integrated into any environment. www.titaniasolutionsgroup.com

