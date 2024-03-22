TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition 2024 Speaker Series Speakers Announced

ATLANTA, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition proudly announces the speaker line up for the TITANIC Speaker Series 2024. This four-day event will take place on the 112th anniversary of the sinking, April 12-15, 2024, at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. For tickets, go to TitanicOrlando.com.

This year, the TITANIC 2024 Speaker Series will inspire a new generation of explorers and feature a lineup of distinguished experts, including historians, conservationists, descendants of passengers, maritime archaeologists, authors, and Titanic enthusiasts. Each speaker will bring a unique perspective, providing attendees with captivating insights into different aspects of Titanic's history.

Guest speakers include:

Charles Haas

President, Titanic International Society

Cliff Ismay

Author, Cousin of Titanic Survivor and Chairman of the White Star Line - Joseph Bruce Ismay

David Gallo, Ph.D.

Oceanographer and Explorer

Frank Goldsmith Jr.

Survivor Descendant

James Penca

RMST Historian/Storyteller and Creative Director, "Titanic: Honor and Glory"

Jeffrey Taylor

Collections Specialist

Lewis Abernathy

Actor, James Cameron's "Titanic" (1997)

Matt DeWinkeleer

Executive Producer, "Titanic: Honor and Glory"

Matthew Tulloch

Former Media Director for RMST

Rory Golden

Diver, Speaker, Explorer

Sheryl Rinkol

Director of Education, RSMT

Sylvain Pascaud

CEO and Co-founder of Nine North, Inc

Tomasina Ray

Director of Collections, RMST and E/M Group

"We are honored to present an exceptionally knowledgeable panel to the public as we commemorate the 112th anniversary of this tragic event," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. "This year, our focus is on embracing exploration, aiming to not only ignite a passion for preserving the legacy of the Titanic, but also to encourage exploration in people's everyday lives."

Full details and bios can be found at: www.discovertitanic.com/112thanniversary/

Tickets for the TITANIC Speaker Series 2024 can be purchased online through the TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition website or at the box office. Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to reserve their seats in advance. Virtual attendance options are available for those who cannot attend in person.

For more information about the Speaker Series and upcoming events at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, visit TitanicOrlando.com.

