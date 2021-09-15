Titleist Asset Management Surpasses $1B in Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titleist Asset Management Ltd. has reached a significant milestone — $1.1 billion in assets under management.

This marks an important step in the growth of Titleist Asset Management (TAM), founded by Byron Fields and Joe-Ben O'Banion in 2003. Fields and O'Banion started the firm without any existing clients and grew at an annualized rate of 36% over the past 18 years. TAM maintains dual headquarters in Austin and San Antonio, with additional offices in Dallas, Houston, Miami and New York City.

Further demonstrating TAM's growth is a recent ranking by Financial Advisor (FA) magazine as the fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm in Texas and the 19th fastest-growing in the country among firms with at least $500 million in assets under management (AUM). TAM grew its AUM by 54.79% from 2019 to 2020. Unlike most of the fastest-growing firms, TAM accomplished this growth organically versus through acquisition. TAM added only two investment advisors in 2020, representing less than 10% of that growth.

"A key driver of our success can be attributed to the alignment of interests between our firm, clients and advisors," Fields said. "I believe we have the team and culture that will result in this firm accomplishing great things in the future."

"Our initial operational intent wasn't to just build a firm of advisors to compete in the marketplace. Instead, our strategic imperative was to create a workplace culture with an entrepreneurial mindset focused on generating great investment outcomes for our clients," O'Banion said. "With this focus in mind, there is no doubt we can grow to $2 billion to $3 billion in assets under management over the next couple of years."

