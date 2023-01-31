Tive Joins Logistics Industry Experts to Drive Open Visibility, Transparency, & Collaboration at Manifest 2023 in Las Vegas

CEO Krenar Komoni to Speak on a Panel with Leaders from Mary Kay, Cardinal Health, Aviron Interactive, & Schematic Ventures to Discuss "The Many Layers of Visibility"

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announces its Gold Sponsor participation in Manifest 2023, a global event featuring the most comprehensive ecosystem of innovation and transformation experts in the supply chain and logistics industries. This annual event is being held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from January 31 through February 2. Manifest unites the best and brightest entrepreneurs, industry executives, and investors from the supply chain and logistics fields.

Tive CEO Krenar Komoni to Speak on a Panel with Leaders from Mary Kay, Cardinal Health, Aviron Interactive, & Schematic Ventures to Discuss “The Many Layers of Visibility”

Throughout Manifest, members of Team Tive will be on hand at Booth 504 to discuss the visibility challenges currently facing the global supply chain. In addition, Tive CEO Krenar Komoni will speak on a panel with other industry leaders to discuss "The Many Layers of Visibility." This session will take place on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:20 am (Room 201-202).

Since 2015, Tive has provided the most innovative and effective shipment visibility solutions to global customers—so they can see where their freight is and what condition it is in, and take immediate action to reduce damage, minimize waste, and improve customer satisfaction.

"Manifest provides a breadth of opportunities to better understand the mindset of the industry and gain a better grasp of where the market is heading," says Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. "As end-to-end supply chain visibility technologies become table stakes, Tive looks forward to introducing these solutions to new customers and markets—across industries and around the globe."

As Manifest brings together top solutions providers in all facets of the supply chain and logistics industries, Tive has recently published a guide to help shippers navigate the visibility technology landscape—based on what and how they ship. Interested companies can download the free guide here .

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and Logistics Service Providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve the customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

