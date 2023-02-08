Tive Shares Strategies for Improving the Traceability & Compliance of Perishable Products at Fruit Logistica 2023 in Berlin

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is proud to announce its participation at Fruit Logistica, the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. The event is taking place in Berlin, Germany from February 8-10.

More than 73,000 trade visitors and vendors—from more than 130 countries—attend Fruit Logistica every year. At this 30th anniversary event, Tive will showcase its award-winning digital tracking solutions, and discuss how Tive's solutions streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase profitability.

Throughout Fruit Logistica, Tive team members will be on hand at Booth C23 in Hall 26 to discuss the specific visibility challenges faced by companies in perishable and temperature-controlled industries. Booth visitors will learn how cost-effective Tive trackers monitor the real-time location and condition of this valuable freight—empowering immediate action to minimize waste and spoilage, reduce product damage, and improve customer satisfaction.

On Friday, February 10, Tive Sales Director Brice Marion will present ways you can "Keep Track of Visibility." This session is scheduled for 10:20 am in the Logistics Hub - Hall 26. Marion will discuss farm-to-fork challenges, and will share ways to decrease the likelihood of costly rejected loads, delays, recalls, and missed sales—while establishing custody and documenting data to support insurance claims.

"Fruit Logistica is one of the most important events in the fruit industry, and we are honored to play a prominent role," says Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. "As end-to-end supply chain visibility technologies become table stakes for fruit shippers, Tive is excited to introduce our solutions to new customers and markets—across industries and around the globe."

Tive is committed to helping businesses optimize supply chain operations and increase their competitiveness. The company's participation in Fruit Logistica reinforces Tive's commitment to being at the forefront of the perishables and cold chain industries — providing innovative solutions to its customers.

