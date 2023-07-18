Tive Tag--the Most Cost-Effective Temperature Logger in the World--Now Available for $5

Flexible, Innovative Temperature Logger Opens Untapped Markets Across the Global Supply Chain

BOSTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the global leader in real-time end-to-end shipment visibility solutions, today announced reduced pricing for the revolutionary Tive Tag—a reusable, cloud-enabled temperature logger in the form of a thin, flexible shipping label. Designed to improve shipping visibility, Tive Tag is now available starting at $5 per Tag—providing an inexpensive audit trail for temperature-sensitive shipments across road, rail, air, and ocean. Tive Tag can be used to complement Tive's real-time Solo 5G trackers or serve as a standalone temperature logging solution.

Tive Tag tracks the temperature of perishable shipments from point of origin to point of delivery, contains a non-lithium battery that lasts up to one year, and is designed to be reused. Providing an end-to-end compliance audit trail, Tive Tag is fully air freight safe, and supports Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) initiatives with minimal electronic waste. Driving this price reduction are recent technological advancements in the Tive Tag—including the introduction of a thin battery printed directly onto the Tag and a fully-automated manufacturing process. The Company also released a new and improved Tive Tag mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices, and has expanded its list of approved air carriers.

Tive Tag is extremely easy to use: simply stick a Tag onto a reusable plastic container (RPC), carton, or box, tap the Tag with either an iPhone or Android phone to start recording temperature data, and—when the shipment reaches its destination—tap the Tag again. Temperature data is immediately available on your mobile device, and is also saved in the Tive cloud platform—the same robust platform and data analytics that benefits users of Tive's real-time Solo 5G trackers—to help maintain an audit trail for compliance requirements. A single Tive Tag can log nearly 5,000 temperature events, and has a wide temperature range of -30°C to 50°C (-22°F to 122°F).

"We have made tremendous technological advancements with Tive Tag in the last few months, all of which have enabled us to reduce the cost of manufacturing—and we are passing those savings on to our customers," says Krenar Komoni, Founder & CEO of Tive. "As the most affordable temperature logger available in the world, Tive Tag empowers all perishable and cold chain shippers to fully protect their delicate cargo—from start to finish."

Tive is the global leader in real-time end-to-end shipment visibility solutions. More than 600 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

