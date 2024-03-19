T.J. Clark International Demonstrates Commitment to Quality with ISO 9001 Certification

DELAWARE, Ohio, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T.J. Clark International LLC, a premier designer and manufacturer of expeditionary tactical fuel and water distribution systems for the U.S. Department of Defense and allied militaries, today announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification - the globally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS)

ISO 9001 certification demonstrates T.J. Clark International's commitment to consistent quality, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement. By implementing ISO 9001, the company has established an overarching framework to manage key quality processes including training, document control, internal auditing, and corrective action.

"Achieving ISO 9001 certification is a major milestone that reflects our dedication to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. It provides a framework that engages all employees and partners in our quality mission," stated Devan Ohst, Quality Director. "Achieving this certification underscores our dedication to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers," said Jake Jenkusky, Director of Business and Product Development."

Key benefits of ISO 9001 Certification include:

Improved consistency and control over operations and processes

Enhanced customer confidence and satisfaction through robust quality assurance

Increased efficiency and cost reduction through quality planning and assurance

A culture of quality fostered across the entire organization

ISO 9001 certification applies to T.J. Clark International's facilities and operations involved in the management and manufacturing of liquid storage and distribution systems and solutions. As an ISO-certified company, T.J. Clark International joins over 1 million organizations worldwide that have adopted the ISO quality framework.

About T.J. Clark International, LLC

T.J. Clark International, LLC is a small manufacturing business that designs and manufactures the leading expeditionary tactical fuel/water pumps and distribution systems to enable contested logistics in multi-domain operations. The company is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

For more information about T.J. Clark International LLC and its capabilities, visit https://tjclarkintl.com/ .

SOURCE T.J. Clark International, LLC