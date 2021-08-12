TKO Miller Advises Bee Access on its Sale to Safewaze

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Bee Access (Bee), a leading manufacturer and distributor of temporary and permanent suspended access equipment, to Safewaze (Safewaze), a fall protection equipment provider. Bee's current owners will be significant shareholders in the combined company.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Bee is a premier provider of swing stages, hoists, rigging equipment, powered platforms, and permanently installed access equipment and accessories. The Company's products are used in a variety of unique access applications, including building construction, maintenance, and inspection, as well as industrial applications. Due to its engineering talent, custom manufacturing capabilities, and innovative product line, including distribution arrangements with world-class brands Altrex, BISOMAC, Alba, and Fixator, Bee has developed strong, long-term relationships with leading equipment rental customers across North and South America.

Originally founded in 1994, Safewaze is a leading manufacturer of fall protection, rescue, and confined space equipment. Safewaze operates out of a state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot facility in Concord, North Carolina, and serves diverse industries including manufacturing, construction, industrial services, utilities, and scaffolding/access.

Combined, Safewaze and Bee will better serve customers by offering an expanded product portfolio, increased distribution points, and deeper technical and sales support. Both companies will continue to operate from their existing facilities in North Carolina and Florida.

"Bee and Safewaze are perfect partners," said John Belmonte, President of Bee Access. "We share positive cultures with a hyper-focus on the customer and offer complementary products in overlapping markets. We are excited for a future focused on growth and the opportunities this will provide to our company, our employees, and our customers."

"Bee Access is one of the most recognized and well-regarded names in the scaffolding/access equipment industry," said Tim Oleszczuk, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "The combination with Safewaze, another respected, growing company, is highly synergistic, with multiple growth opportunities for both businesses. I believe this combination has the potential to impact the broader access and safety equipment markets in big ways, and I am looking forward to watching it play out."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com .

CONTACT:

Katie Yde (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller

Related Links

https://www.tkomiller.com

