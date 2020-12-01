TKO Miller Advises Big City Access on its Sale to BrandSafway

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the successful sale of Big City Access ("Big City"), a portfolio company of Rock Hill Capital ("Rock Hill"), to BrandSafway.

Founded in 2002, Big City Access is a premier provider of scaffolding and other access solutions in the Texas commercial construction market. Headquartered in Houston, with additional locations in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, Big City Access has worked with area builders, contractors, construction managers, and developers to provide safe and efficient solutions for projects of every size and scope for nearly 20 years. Big City Access offers supported scaffold as well as a range of hoist and mast climbing platform products for rent and provides full-service erection and dismantle solutions. The Company also provides safety equipment and training. Big City Access employs roughly 160 employees, making it one of the largest independently owned and operated commercial scaffolding providers in the Southeastern U.S.

BrandSafway was created in 2017 through the combination of Brand Energy & Infrastructure and Safway Group and is currently the world's largest provider of integrated commercial and industrial services, including scaffolding/access, insulation, coating, fireproofing, and refractory services, among others. BrandSafway is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, and operates a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries. BrandSafway employs over 30,000 people worldwide and is consistently at the forefront of safety and innovation in the commercial and industrial services industries. BrandSafway plans to leverage Big City Access's strong reputation and regional brand, and will go to market as Big City Access by BrandSafway.

"Big City Access has an outstanding reputation and brings more than 15 years of technologically advanced commercial access experience to BrandSafway in Texas," said Mike Krach, Regional Vice President of BrandSafway's Metro and Infrastructure Division. "By leveraging the assets and expertise of Big City Access, together with BrandSafway's, we can deliver a full suite of access and scaffolding, forming and shoring, and safety equipment and training to the commercial and infrastructure markets throughout the Texas region."

"This is an exciting opportunity for both our customers and our employees," said Barbara Roberts, President of Big City Access. "By joining the leading access and industrial services company in North America, we can further grow our business and provide an enhanced level of service to our customers."

"Barbara Roberts and her team, together with Rock Hill, built one of the most impressive and professionalized commercial scaffolding companies in North America. The company had reached a point where it was ready for its next level of growth, and this transaction offers a number of benefits for both Big City Access and BrandSafway," said Tim Oleszczuk, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "BrandSafway will benefit from Big City's strong brand and reputation in the region while also expanding its presence in the robust Texas commercial market, and Big City will have access to the resources, expertise, and growth that come with being a part of the world's largest access equipment provider."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses, with a special focus on family-and-founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com.

