TKO Miller Advises Prestige-Pak, Inc. on its Sale to C.P. Converters, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Prestige-Pak, Inc., a converter of printed flexible packaging materials for the consumer products industry, to ­C.P. Converters, Inc., a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital based in New York, New York.



Founded in 1968, Prestige-Pak is a second-generation, family-owned business based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. The Company's current product portfolio includes printed mono and laminated rollstock used in the bakery, cheese, confectionary, dry goods, medical, pet food, and snack food industries.



C.P. Converters is an innovative flexible packaging company serving the stable food and consumer end-markets mainly focused on snacks, baked goods, confections, and household chemicals. C.P. Converters provides converted and printed rollstock, stretch and shrink sleeves, and pouches to blue-chip customers on a regional and national basis. C.P. Converters was founded in 1961 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.



"When I made the decision to sell Prestige-Pak, I looked for an Investment Bank with deep flexible packaging experience," said Vince Kuber, owner of Prestige-Pak. "After I found Joe Froehlich and the TKO Miller packaging team, I asked them to find a new owner for Prestige-Pak that would maintain our customer-centric business model and carry on our tradition of bringing high-quality solutions to our customers' packaging challenges. C.P. Converters brings a wealth of experience and capabilities that will help Prestige-Pak serve additional needs of our customers and provide growth and opportunities for our employee team members."



"Prestige-Pak will provide C.P. Converters with a center of excellence," said Erik Eidem, Director of TKO Miller. "The Company has built its outstanding reputation based on its incredibly talented team of employees, the most modern equipment in the industry, and a solution-focused customer-centric culture."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family-and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com.



Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

SOURCE TKO Miller

Related Links

https://www.tkomiller.com

