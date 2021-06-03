TKO Miller, LLC Expands Capabilities With Two New Hires

MILWAUKEE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, LLC, a middle-market investment banking firm based in Milwaukee, WI, announced two new additions to its team. Andy Brahier and Drew David joined the firm as Analysts in its mergers and acquisitions advisory practice. Both Andy and Drew will be responsible for supporting senior members of the firm, executing M&A transactions, and conducting company research. These hires come amidst a wave of growth and activity in the mergers and acquisitions market and offer TKO Miller clients increased flexibility and service levels.

Prior to joining TKO Miller, Andy Brahier started his career at Bemis Company, Inc. as a Financial Analyst. His progression with the Company included both corporate and business unit financial reporting positions focused on integration during the Company's acquisition by Amcor Plc. Andy is a C.M.A. and holds a B.B.A. in Finance, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Prior to joining TKO Miller, Drew David was a legal intern at Uline where he assisted the legal department in providing practical business solutions to legal issues. Before Uline, Drew held a position with Modern Woodmen Financial. Drew holds a J.D. degree from Marquette University, and a B.S. in Finance, from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

"It is an exciting time at TKO Miller as we expand our team and hone our expertise," said Tammie Miller, Managing Director at TKO Miller. "We are thrilled to welcome Andy and Drew to the team and leverage their talents, education, and prior business experience to deepen our client services capabilities."

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition advisory services to middle-market companies nationwide, with a focus on family- and founder-held business.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus and has served clients in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

