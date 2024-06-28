TKO Miller Receives Two USA M&A Atlas Awards at the 2024 Global M&A Network Gala

MILWAUKEE, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller, a leading middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce its recognition by the Global M&A Network with the 2024 USA Buyout Deal of the Year award for its advisory role in the acquisition of Visu-Sewer by Fort Point Capital. Additionally, Tammie Miller, Managing Director and Co-Founder of the Firm, was named a Top Woman Dealmaker.

The USA Buyout Deal of the year was presented to TKO Miller during the 6th annual gala and awards ceremony held at the Metropolitan Club in New York on June 24, 2024. The USA M&A awards are presented to top private equity, investment banking, and legal professionals in the M&A industry, recognizing their transactions based on rigorous criteria, including deal impact, advisor talent, and industry expertise.

"Although 2023 and 2024 have been categorized as difficult years for mergers and acquisitions, TKO Miller advised on more than 15 transactions," said Tammie Miller, Managing Director, TKO Miller. "We are proud of our entire M&A advisory team and the work that was done on Visu-Sewer transaction."

Transaction Announcement: TKO Miller Advises Visu-Sewer on its Partnership with Fort Point Capital

TKO Miller is also thrilled to congratulate Tammie Miller for being named "Woman Dealmaker of the Year" at the 2024 USA M&A Atlas Awards. This award recognizes women with over 15 years of M&A experience with a proven track record of executing value-enhancing transactions and providing exemplary advisory services.

The Top Woman Dealmaker award specifically celebrates the outstanding achievements of top-tier women dealmakers across corporate, investing, private equity, investment banking, and legal M&A sectors within the United States. It serves as a testament to their professional excellence, as recipients are selected for their expertise, extensive transactional experience, and high regard within their client base, peers, and industry.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website, http://www.tkomiller.com.

