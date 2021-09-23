T&L Excellence Awards Names the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution Best Back to School Tool for Secondary Education

PRINCETON, NJ., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit that supports educators and struggling learners has received a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Best Back to School Tool for Secondary Education (grades 6-12) for its Learning Ally Audiobook Solution .

Winning products demonstrate a high level of versatility, compatibility, equity, and value for schools. Judging criteria include the ability to ensure continuity of instruction, and support teachers in solving pressing challenges for students returning to school, such as literacy and lost skill recovery.

Terrie Noland, V.P. of Educator Initiatives for Learning Ally, said, "Back to school is a perfect time to integrate the power of human-read audiobooks into a struggling readers' learning regime. Our Audiobook Solution is an incredibly useful tool for teachers to accelerate students' reading growth, strengthen their skill development, increase their reading habits, and spark the joy of independent reading. We thank the T&L Awards of Excellence team for this acknowledgement!"

According to the American Educator, a publication by the American Federation of Teachers, about 20 percent of elementary students struggle with learning to read, and another 20 percent do not meet grade-level expectations. Students who listen to Learning Ally's human-read audiobooks are proven to double their rate of reading growth and strengthen fundamental skills in decoding, comprehension, fluency, phonemic awareness, background knowledge and vocabulary.

More than 200,000 U.S. educators rely on the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution to complement their evidence-based reading instruction and to ensure equitable access to required curriculum for students reading below grade level.

Students have 24/7 access to the educational library to study grade-level text on their intellectual level in any subject. They can find accessible books their friends are reading and culturally-relevant titles. Districts can take advantage of the human-read audiobooks to expand their school library with a vast collection of accessible education titles.

Components of the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution include:

a multisensory reading app built for classroom, hybrid, and remote learning

access to 80,000 "human-narrated" textbooks, literature, and popular titles

progress monitoring tools to provide insight into students' reading behaviors and interests to guide individualized learning plans

reading data to make accountability reporting easy and effective

year-round reading events to engage students and make reading fun

professional development courseware to enhance teachers' knowledge on the science of reading and for using the Audiobook Solution with fidelity

In 2021, The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution received SIIA Codie Finalist for Best Virtual Learning Solution, T&L's Award of Excellence for Best Remote and Blended Learning Tool, Fast Company's Innovative World Changing Ideas Award, and Finalist for EdTech Digest's Cool Tool Award.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.5 million students and 200,000 educators through our solutions and community, across the United States.

