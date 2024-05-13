TLG Motion Pictures Announces Partnership with Nicholas Turturro for New Unscripted Series "Where Are My Italians"

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TLG Motion Pictures, a leader in television, film, and digital content development, is thrilled to announce a partnership with esteemed Italian-American actor Nicholas Turturro for the upcoming unscripted series "Where Are My Italians." The series, created by Nicholas and his wife, Lissa Turturro, will explore vibrant Italian-American communities across the United States, revealing the rich culture and traditions that flourish far from the urban centers of New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

"Where Are My Italians" follows host Nicholas Turturro on a heartfelt journey to connect with his Italian roots and discover communities that maintain their unique heritage through gastronomy, traditions, and local stories. Each episode features Nick and a guest—be it a friend or a family member—diving into the Italian-American experience, from hidden enclaves on the West Coast to prominent neighborhoods on the East.

Courtney LeMarco, Executive Producer and Director of the series states, "This series is more than just a travel log; it's a celebration of heritage and the bonds that connect us. We're excited to bring Nick's charismatic and heartfelt exploration of his roots to audiences nationwide."

Nicholas Turturro adds, "Growing up in a tight-knit Italian family in Queens, I've always been passionate about my heritage. 'Where Are My Italians' is my quest to explore how Italian-Americans have contributed to and shaped the American landscape. It's an honor to share these stories."

The series aims to entertain and enlighten viewers about the thriving Italian-American spirit and its pivotal role in American culture.

About TLG Motion Pictures:

Based in Los Angeles, TLG Motion Pictures offers extensive financing and development resources for producing quality television, film, and digital content aimed at domestic, international, and OTT distribution.

About Nicholas Turturro:

Nicholas Turturro is renowned for his roles in key New York City-based films and television series such as NYPD Blue and Blue Bloods. A frequent collaborator with director Spike Lee, Turturro remains a prominent figure in American cinema and television.

"Where Are My Italians" is set to begin production later this year and promises to be a journey full of discovery, humor, and heartfelt stories.

SOURCE TLG Motion Pictures