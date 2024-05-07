TLG Motion Pictures Opens Tokyo Production Office, Signifying Major Expansion in Asia

TOKYO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TLG Motion Pictures, the studio renowned for the Emmy-nominated series Hoarders on A&E and Netflix, is proud to announce the opening of its new production office in Tokyo, Japan. This strategic move signifies TLG's commitment to expanding its offerings throughout Asia and partnering with local production companies to develop and produce multicultural television shows and feature films.

The new Tokyo office, located in the vibrant Ginza neighborhood, will serve as a hub for TLG's expansion into the Asian market. This office will enable the studio to forge strong relationships with regional production companies, providing a platform to create diverse and culturally resonant content.

Courtney LeMarco, CEO of TLG Motion Pictures, shared his enthusiasm about this expansion: "The opening of our Tokyo office marks an exciting chapter for TLG. We've always believed in the power of storytelling to connect people from different backgrounds, and this new venture allows us to tap into the rich cultural heritage of Asia. By partnering with talented local production companies, we're excited to create unique content that resonates with global audiences."

TLG's expansion into Asia reflects the growing demand for multicultural entertainment and its commitment to fostering creativity across borders. The studio aims to work closely with local talent to produce original programming that showcases the diversity and richness of Asian cultures.

The new Tokyo office will also serve as a base for TLG's collaborative efforts with Japanese production companies and other Asian partners. Through these partnerships, TLG aims to create innovative content that appeals to audiences in Asia and worldwide.

The opening of the Tokyo office underscores TLG Motion Pictures' dedication to becoming a leading player in the global entertainment industry. The studio is poised to leverage its success with shows like Hoarders to build a diverse portfolio of television shows and feature films that reflect Asia's unique perspectives and stories.

About TLG Motion Pictures

TLG Motion Pictures provides financing and development resources for original television, film and digital content. We work with production companies, agencies, studios, private equity lenders and financial institutions to package quality projects for domestic, international and OTT distribution.

