TLSI Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of TLSI (TLSI)

TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. told investors it expected $60-$62 million in 2026 revenue. The company's own GAAP figures told a different story -- and months later, that outlook was slashed to $54-$57 million.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in TriSalus Life Sciences Inc. (TLSI) watched the gap between management's optimistic revenue guidance and the company's subsequent operating performance before the stock dropped on a revenue miss and guidance cut. Shareholders who lost money on TLSI are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On March 5, 2026, CEO Mary Szela reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $60 million to $62 million during the Q4 2025 earnings call. When Q1 2026 results were released, the company reported revenue of $8.9 million against a consensus estimate of $9.4 million -- a shortfall of over 5%. Full-year guidance was simultaneously reduced to $54 million to $57 million, a cut of up to $8 million from the figure it had reaffirmed earlier in 2026.

The $8 million reduction represented roughly 13% of the midpoint of the original guidance range. Between the reaffirmation on March 5 and the revised outlook, the company did not publicly disclose that the prior range was unlikely to be achieved.

If you purchased TLSI shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TLSI Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TLSI investigation? A: Investors who purchased TLSI stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether TriSalus Life Sciences made materially false or misleading statements regarding its 2026 revenue outlook and commercial demand trends. When subsequent results diverged sharply from those statements, the stock price declined.

Q: How much did TLSI stock drop? A: Shares declined after the company reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.9 million versus the $9.4 million consensus estimate and cut full-year guidance from $60-$62 million to $54-$57 million. Investors who purchased shares at prices reflecting the original guidance may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do TLSI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my TLSI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TLSI and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP