TM2 Publishing Announces New Publication "Test & Measurement 2.0" to Support the Test & Measurement Industry

HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TM2 Publishing LLC announced today that the premier issue of Test & Measurement 2.0 magazine will be launched March, 2021. Circulation will be 25,000 subscribers worldwide to support manufacturers, testing facilities, R & D departments, calibration & testing labs and others who utilize test, calibration and measurement products.

New Test & Measurement 2.0 Magazine

The brand will be a print/digital publication that includes a variety of whitepapers, product news and releases, case studies and other educational features. It will be published quarterly. In addition, Test & Measurement 2.0 will offer a variety of virtual/electronic educational & marketing opportunities including webinars, custom email newsletters and banner marketing on their website. Lead generation will be its emphasis for marketers.

Veteran B2B exec Brad Glazer, Editor and Publisher said, "We look forward to providing our subscribers with quality content and timely educational pieces to support their testing, measurement and compliance needs. Whether they are checking sound levels in a building, scanning for stray voltage, or performing compliance or R&D tests, we look forward to becoming their resource for the latest in product news and to support their business requirements."

In addition to the printed and virtual publication, the website www.tandmmag.com will offer educational videos, product news and more to also support the industry.

Glazer states, "TM2 Publishing is a small publishing house, which gives us the ability to provide high quality, customized programs and services for both the reader and advertiser while keeping costs to a minimum. We can provide custom marketing solutions, email newsletters, postcard mailings, trade show support and other marketing programs for our advertisers, which is a game-changing benefit as many publishers merge together and reduce their overall marketing offering to their clients."

The premier issue of Test & Measurement 2.0 will release during February 2021 and will be available online at www.tandmmag.com after the publication date. You may sign up for a free electronic subscription at www.tandmmag.com. For more information, please contact Brad Glazer (see below).

Media Contact:

Brad Glazer

[email protected]

(833) 486-6624 x 1

SOURCE TM2 Publishing