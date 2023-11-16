TMA welcomes new executive director

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) is excited to announce that Paula Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, has joined the organization as its new executive director, effective November 29, 2023. Eichenbrenner brings nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, advocacy, and health care to TMA, the leading patient organization for those who live with myositis.

Eichenbrenner comes to TMA from the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Foundation, where she served as executive director since 2015. Under her leadership, the AMCP Foundation expanded its research and education programs, increased its visibility and impact, and strengthened its financial sustainability. Among her goals at AMCP was elevating patient voices related to prescription benefits and decision making about drugs.

Prior to joining the AMCP Foundation, Eichenbrenner held leadership roles at the American Society for Nutrition/ASN Foundation and the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing. She is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with a master's in business administration (MBA) with a specialization in global business from Virginia Tech and an honors graduate of Tulane University.

Eichenbrenner has received numerous industry distinctions, The Chamber ALX 40 Under 40 award in Alexandria, VA and the Association TRENDS Young & Aspiring Association Professional Award. She is also an active member of several professional associations, including the Association Foundation Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Paula to TMA as our new executive director," said David Mochel, MD, chair of TMA's board of directors. "She brings a wealth of experience, skills, and passion to our organization and our mission. We are confident that she will lead TMA to new heights of success and service to our members and the myositis community."

"I am honored and excited to join TMA as its new executive director," said Eichenbrenner. "I have been impressed by the dedication and resilience of TMA's staff, board, volunteers, and members in advancing the cause of myositis. I look forward to working with them to build on TMA's achievements and create new opportunities for growth and impact."

About The Myositis Association

The Myositis Association (TMA) is the leading international nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of persons affected by myositis, funding innovative research, and increasing myositis awareness and advocacy.

Myositis is a group of rare muscle disorders characterized by inflammation and degeneration of the skeletal muscles. TMA's programs and services provide information, support, advocacy, and research for the myositis community. For more information, visit TMA's website.

Contact:

Linda Kobert

(434) 882-2189

[email protected]

SOURCE The Myositis Association