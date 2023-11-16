TMA welcomes new executive director

News provided by

The Myositis Association

16 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) is excited to announce that Paula Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, has joined the organization as its new executive director, effective November 29, 2023. Eichenbrenner brings nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, advocacy, and health care to TMA, the leading patient organization for those who live with myositis.

Eichenbrenner comes to TMA from the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Foundation, where she served as executive director since 2015. Under her leadership, the AMCP Foundation expanded its research and education programs, increased its visibility and impact, and strengthened its financial sustainability. Among her goals at AMCP was elevating patient voices related to prescription benefits and decision making about drugs.

Prior to joining the AMCP Foundation, Eichenbrenner held leadership roles at the American Society for Nutrition/ASN Foundation and the Council for Affordable and Rural Housing. She is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with a master's in business administration (MBA) with a specialization in global business from Virginia Tech and an honors graduate of Tulane University.

Eichenbrenner has received numerous industry distinctions, The Chamber ALX 40 Under 40 award in Alexandria, VA and the Association TRENDS Young & Aspiring Association Professional Award. She is also an active member of several professional associations, including the Association Foundation Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Paula to TMA as our new executive director," said David Mochel, MD, chair of TMA's board of directors. "She brings a wealth of experience, skills, and passion to our organization and our mission. We are confident that she will lead TMA to new heights of success and service to our members and the myositis community."

"I am honored and excited to join TMA as its new executive director," said Eichenbrenner. "I have been impressed by the dedication and resilience of TMA's staff, board, volunteers, and members in advancing the cause of myositis. I look forward to working with them to build on TMA's achievements and create new opportunities for growth and impact."

About The Myositis Association

The Myositis Association (TMA) is the leading international nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of persons affected by myositis, funding innovative research, and increasing myositis awareness and advocacy.

Myositis is a group of rare muscle disorders characterized by inflammation and degeneration of the skeletal muscles. TMA's programs and services provide information, support, advocacy, and research for the myositis community. For more information, visit TMA's website.

Contact:
Linda Kobert 
(434) 882-2189 
[email protected]

SOURCE The Myositis Association

Also from this source

The Myositis Association Annual Patient Conference Returns to San Diego

The Myositis Association Annual Patient Conference Returns to San Diego

The Myositis Association announces its 2023 Annual Patient Conference: Celebrating YOU Our Myositis Heroes taking place at the Sheraton San Diego...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.