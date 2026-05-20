TMEIC Introduces Mobile Charging Solution to Enable Rapid Electrification of Diesel-Powered Port Cranes

The multi-part E-Tanker solution converts cranes to battery-electric and brings power directly to terminal equipment, accelerating port decarbonization without disruptive infrastructure changes

Mobile charging eliminates extensive yard redesigns and grid upgrades while preserving terminal capacity and uptime

Seamless solution enables a practical transition to more sustainable port operations, reducing diesel consumption and cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Each E-Tanker can serve multiple pieces of yard equipment, supporting flexible, scalable and cost-effective electrification

HOUSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMEIC Corporation Americas, a group company of TMEIC Corporation (Japan), announces the launch of its E-Tanker, a mobile charging solution designed to accelerate port decarbonization through crane electrification without extensive infrastructure upgrades or operational disruption. The E-Tanker transitions rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes from diesel to battery-electric power quickly and charges yard equipment, enabling terminals to significantly reduce diesel consumption and emissions while maintaining productivity and capacity.

"Diesel-powered RTG cranes can account for up to 75% of a terminal's fuel consumption, making them a high-impact starting point for decarbonization," said Suraj Mishra, Business Development Manager, TMEIC. "While traditional cable reel and bus bar approaches clash with yard layout constraints and involve significant civil work and retrofit downtime, the E-Tanker solution introduces a new crane electrification paradigm. Terminals can transition to cleaner, battery-electric operations quickly and cost-effectively without redesigning their yards or taking cranes offline for weeks."

The E-Tanker is a multi-component solution that includes a mobile lithium-ion battery charging unit, high-energy battery blocks and a charging station, all orchestrated by the company's intelligent Fleet Management System (FMS).

Housed in a standard 40-foot container and transported by terminal tractors, the E-Tanker mobile charging unit integrates seamlessly into existing port operations. A single unit can serve multiple RTGs, providing a scalable and adaptable pathway toward broader electrification initiatives.

The solution's compact, high-energy battery blocks can be easily adapted to existing cranes, offering a streamlined and cost-effective transition to electric-powered equipment. Integration with the companies' FMS provides real-time visibility into yard operations, including battery state of charge, job assignments, charging schedules and operational priorities. This intelligence helps optimize utilization of assets and maximize efficiency across the terminal.

Visitors to the TOC Europe trade show, May 19-21 in Hamburg, Germany, can learn more about the novel E-Tanker, as well as the company's full complement of port electrification and automation solutions, at stand E72.

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TMEIC remains dedicated to driving innovation, technological excellence, and world-class manufacturing to support the electrification of industries, the demands of data centers, and the transition to clean energy. For more information on TMEIC's industrial technologies and renewable energy solutions, please visit www.tmeic.com.

Media inquiries:

Tricia Downie, Senior Marketing Communications Manager, [email protected]

About TMEIC Corporation

In order to respond to the needs of manufacturing sites that serve as a foundation for supporting society, TMEIC always sets its eyes on the future of industry, society and the environment as an industrial systems integrator striking a balance between the sustainable development of society and the global environment. TMEIC will contribute to manufacturing and environmental management through leading-edge technologies based on its core technologies of rotating machinery, power electronics and engineering.

About TMEIC Corporation Americas

TMEIC Corporation Americas, headquartered in Houston, TX, designs, develops, and engineers advanced automation, large AC and DC motors, photovoltaic inverters, and variable frequency drive systems, with manufacturing facilities in Brookshire and Katy, TX. TMEIC Corporation Americas specializes in Renewable Energy, Metals, Port Solutions, Oil & Gas, Mining, Paper, Water & Wastewater, and other industrial markets worldwide. We drive industry. www.tmeic.com

SOURCE TMEIC Corporation Americas