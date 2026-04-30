TMO Labs Integrates with Sei Network to Bring Blockchain into Everyday Payments in Korea

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sei Development Foundation announced today that TMO Labs, a Web3 fintech company, will integrate with Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain, with the integration aimed at bringing blockchain technology into Korea's everyday payments and financial infrastructure.

As part of the integration, TMO Labs will use Sei as the core blockchain behind TMO Wallet, with a focus on expanding real-world use cases across consumer payments, rewards, and digital finance in Korea.

Sei was chosen for its ability to handle real-time payment environments. With sub-second finality and high throughput, it supports large-scale activity and high-frequency transactions without sacrificing the speed and reliability users expect from modern payment systems.

TMO Labs is a Korean payment infrastructure company with deep experience in transit payments, mobile payments, loyalty systems, and consumer financial services. Built on this foundation, TMO Labs develops platforms that connect digital assets with real-world utility.

Its flagship product, TMO Wallet, is already connected to DaemDaem, a widely used transportation top-up and lifestyle rewards app in Korea, and has access to a large existing user base. TMO Wallet is also designed to connect with major domestic payment and loyalty ecosystems, including Naver Pay, Payco, Happy Point, L.POINT, and transportation-linked payment rails such as TMONEY and EZL.

Even accounting for overlapping users, these platforms represent tens of millions of consumer touchpoints across Korea's payment and rewards landscape.

Sei will serve as the blockchain layer powering TMO Wallet's next phase of real-world financial utility. Users will be able to hold Sei-based digital assets, including stablecoins, within the wallet and link those assets to TMO Labs' point and payment infrastructure for use in everyday transactions.

This will enable a more unified wallet experience where users can manage digital assets, rewards points, and payment balances in one place, and apply them across real-life use cases such as retail purchases, online commerce, and transportation top-ups.

More broadly, the integration is part of an effort to better connect blockchain infrastructure with the real economy—linking onchain assets to the payment and rewards systems people in Korea already use every day.

TMO Labs' integration with Sei will span several key areas, including:

blockchain-based payment and rewards infrastructure;

integration with Korean payment and loyalty services;

expansion into transportation, mobility, and lifestyle use cases; and

development of consumer-facing Web3 financial services grounded in real-world utility.

Jin Kim, Founder of TMO Labs said, "This partnership marks an important step toward making blockchain technology a natural part of everyday financial activity and consumer spending in Korea. By combining TMO Labs' payment infrastructure with Sei's high-performance blockchain, we aim to deliver a practical digital finance experience centered on real usage."

Justin Barlow, Executive Director of Sei Development Foundation added, "TMO Labs is closely connected to Korea's payment, transit, and rewards infrastructure. Through this integration, TMO Labs is well positioned to deliver one of the most meaningful examples of blockchain being applied in real consumer environments."

About TMO Labs

TMO Labs is a Korean payment infrastructure company. It develops services that connect digital assets with real-world financial use cases. Its flagship product, TMO Wallet, is an all-in-one digital wallet that enables users to manage blockchain assets, reward points, and prepaid balances in a single platform and apply them across transportation, shopping, and everyday consumer activities.

To learn more about TMO Labs, visit www.tmolabs.io.

About Sei Development Foundation

Sei Development Foundation is an independent US non-profit dedicated to the advancement and adoption of open source, permissionless protocols like Sei – the fastest EVM Layer 1 blockchain built to support world-scale decentralized applications. Through education, funding, and ecosystem support, the Sei Development Foundation collaborates with a global community of builders and users to promote and expand the benefits of Sei and related projects.

To learn more about Sei Development Foundation, visit www.seifdn.org.

About Sei Network

Sei is a blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed more than five billion transactions across more than 95 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users.

Learn more at www.sei.io.

SOURCE Sei Development Foundation