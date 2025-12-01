tm:rw Announces Strategic Partnerships With Amazon and TikTok to Introduce New Holiday Shopping Experiences

From November 25–December 31, tm:rw will host The Gift Lab with Amazon and participate in TikTok's Holiday House livestream featuring IShowSpeed, anchoring its holiday programming at the Times Square flagship.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- tm:rw, New York City's flagship retail destination for technology and innovation, has announced two strategic partnerships with Amazon and TikTok for its 2025 holiday season. Through curated product experiences, creator-led moments, and interactive opportunities for discovery, tm:rw is offering a new way for shoppers to connect with innovation during the busiest retail period of the year.

Located in the heart of Times Square, tm:rw invites shoppers to interact with new technologies and find gifts that feel innovative and thoughtful.

"This holiday season, we're doubling down on creating real connection with shoppers by making experience, authenticity, and value the core of our gifting approach," said Jordan Traxler, Global Head of Marketing at tm:rw. "Our goal is to offer a place where people can discover great products, explore emerging technologies, and feel inspired rather than overwhelmed by the holiday season."

The Gift Lab Presented by Amazon (November 26–December 31)

The Gift Lab is tm:rw's holiday marketplace, hosted inside The Corner Shop at the Times Square flagship. Curated for discovery, it brings together standout products across personal tech, wellness, and creator-driven brands. Visitors can explore gifts at a range of price points from Anker, WHOOP, HoverAIR, PlayStation, Opatra, Beautifect, Mahut, and others.

Holiday House TikTok Livestream (December 1)

tm:rw has been selected to participate in TikTok's Holiday House, a Cyber Monday livestream hosted by IShowSpeed. The event will spotlight holiday products in a format designed around immersive, creator-driven discovery. Holiday House will be filmed inside a multi-room California home, with each room dedicated to a distinct shopping category.

tm:rw emerges from the vision of Nathalie Bernce and Jacov Nachtailer, co-founders of Smartech Retail Group, who have spent nearly a decade transforming the way people discover innovation across three continents. Their global footprint—spanning Selfridges in London, KaDeWe in Berlin, and Rinascente in Rome—has cemented Smartech as one of Selfridges' largest concessions and a pioneer in experiential retail.

Building on that momentum, tm:rw's New York flagship debuts as the company's first standalone venture: an immersive destination celebrating cutting-edge products, creators, and cultural shifts defining what's next.

