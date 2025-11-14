tm:rw Announces tm:rworld, presented by Amazon: A Three-Day Celebration of Innovation, Creativity, and Connection in Times Square

From November 14–16, tm:rworld will unite leading tech brands and creators to showcase the ideas and products shaping the future of design, culture, and technology.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- tm:rw , the newly launched retail destination at the forefront of technology and innovation, announces tm:rworld, a first-of-its-kind, three-day consumer event where creativity and innovation converge in the heart of Times Square.

This multiday experience brings together creators, innovators, and leading brands for a live, consumer-facing look at the ideas shaping tomorrow. Over the course of three days, attendees can expect thought-provoking conversations, immersive product demonstrations, and exclusive gifting experiences from top brands.

Event Highlights Include:

Friday, November 14 at 5 p.m. – Voices of tm:rw Panel Panelists: Julie dePontbriand, CEO of Indiegogo; Ben Weiss, Founder of Syntilay; Scott McKenna, Founder of Careless Performance by Anna Uzele (Broadway star) at 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 15 at 5 p.m. – The Future of Skin Panel Panelist: Dr. Marina Landau, regenerative medicine expert at Mahut. This panel will also feature a presentation on specialized skincare for injectables. Performance by Adam Kaplan (Broadway star) at 3 p.m.



Confirmed Brand Activations:

Revolution Cooking: Interactive cheese-pull demo

Amazon: Exclusive demo of their new Echo product

HUM: Launch of the new sound experience with live demos

Prinker: On-site temporary tattoo activation

Consumer Raffles & Gifting Program:

Attendees can enter daily raffles to win grand prize products provided by Amazon, Loop, Monster, Brane, Mahut, Revolution Cooking, HOVERAir, Lucyd, and FORM Swim.

Select brands are also contributing gifted products and swag for consumers, including ZeroWheel, Pixio, Mahut, and Lucyd.

tm:rworld brings together brands committed to rethinking how consumers discover and engage with emerging technology.

"We're so excited to be part of tm:rworld and to officially partner with the tm:rw team on this launch. This is more than just an experience we're creating together—it's about redefining how people connect with music and sound through technology. The wellness tech space remains an untapped frontier, and in tm:rw, we've found the perfect partners to bring something truly exclusive to life," said Géneviève Cleary, Founder and CEO, Sound Tech Connect.

Founded by Nathalie Bernce and Jacov Nachtailer, co-founders of Smartech Retail Group, tm:rw builds on nearly a decade of expertise in transforming high-touch retail across three continents.

"We set out to build an environment where consumers and technology leaders could connect seamlessly. At tm:rw, we design spaces that inspire discovery and innovation, bringing together some of today's most influential brands. That spirit defines what tm:rworld is all about," said Nathalie Bernce, Co-Founder of tm:rw and Smartech Retail Group.

Smartech has established itself in world-renowned locations such as Selfridges (London), KaDeWe (Berlin), and Rinascente (Rome) and is currently one of Selfridges' largest concessions and a leading authority on retail innovation.

Following its remarkable success in Europe, tm:rw's New York flagship marks its debut as a standalone concept and immersive space showcasing the most cutting-edge advancements from today's creators and brand leaders.

For more information, visit seeyoutmrw.com and follow @see.you.tmrw on Instagram.

tm:rw Address:

The Candler Building

220 W 42nd St

New York, NY

About tm:rw

tm:rw exists as a destination for the extraordinary—where design, innovation, and well-being shape the future. It's a platform for creators to break boundaries and for people to step into the next era of innovation—discovering, experiencing, and shaping what's possible.

SOURCE tm:rw