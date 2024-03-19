TMRW Life Sciences Launches CryoLink for Fertility Clinics to Quickly & Easily Upgrade to a Safe Digital Management System for Frozen Egg & Embryo Storage

TMRW's Digital Specimen Management Now Available With or Without Automated Storage

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a fertility technology company setting a new standard of care in IVF labs, today announced the launch of CryoLink, a workstation that facilitates the digital management of fertility clinics' frozen specimen inventory. The introduction of CryoLink enables the use of TMRW's Digital Specimen Management system with or without TMRW's automated storage platforms.

Until now, fertility clinics could only access TMRW's Digital Specimen Management system by adopting its automated storage platforms, which have both automated storage and digital specimen management. While TMRW's CryoRobot Select – the only FDA-cleared fertility storage system on the market – provides one of the safest and most secure storage environments for frozen eggs and embryos, many fertility clinics are interested in an intermediate step that will allow them to quickly improve critical steps in their storage processes without having to make the more significant investments in time, resources and facilities that adopting the entire TMRW automated system sometimes requires.

"The launch of CryoLink lowers the barriers for fertility clinics to improve legacy storage systems that are under severe strain from an explosion in storage needs," said Louis Villalba, Chief Executive Officer at TMRW. "More than a million frozen eggs and embryos are put into storage every year in the United States, a number that could grow 10-fold in the coming years. Clinics need a digital solution now to safely manage their inventories and scale successfully."

CryoLink now enables TMRW's Digital Specimen Management system to be used with a wide range of storage options thereby enabling easier, faster adoption by clinics. CryoLink can be used with TMRW's automated storage platforms, TMRW's offsite storage facilities and/or traditional storage tanks currently used by fertility clinics.

TMRW's Digital Specimen Management system has three main components. The first is the CryoBeacon, a specimen vessel that contains an RFID tracking chip. The second is ivfOS®, which includes TMRW's proprietary and intuitive specimen management software (SMS). And the third is CryoLink, a digital workstation that scans CryoBeacons, enables access to ivfOS®, and facilitates the digital chain of custody.

TMRW's Digital Specimen Management system offers fertility clinics an immediate and easily adoptable way to upgrade their onsite labs from outdated, manual systems that pre-date computers, the internet and the cloud to a modern, digital system. It also enables a truly unique offsite storage experience that provides instant inventory and paperless processing.

"Every fertility clinic in America should be taking a hard look at their storage safety protocols and upgrading to state-of-the-art technology that helps reduce the risk of egg/embryo damage, mix-up and loss," said Lori Batta, Chief Operating Officer at TMRW.

The benefits include some of the most important improvements in storage of the 21st century, including RFID-enabled tracking and tracing, EMR integration, digital chain of custody and audit trails, and coordination with lab witnessing products. These benefits not only allow clinics to locate specimens quickly and easily, but they eliminate the need for annual manual inventories, reduce paperwork, and integrate fully with patient EMRs. Along with these benefits, CryoLink also helps clinics reduce the risk of costly errors like specimen loss or mix-up and HIPAA violations that can result from manual operations.

Thanks to advances in assisted reproductive technology, more people are building families – and storing frozen eggs and embryos – than ever before. That growing volume of frozen specimens is overwhelming the legacy storage systems that fertility clinics have relied upon for decades. Fertility clinics want new solutions to upgrade, optimize, and safely scale egg and embryo management and storage. And patients deserve the highest levels of safety, security, and transparency for their precious cells.

TMRW is meeting those needs for clinics and patients alike with more than 50 contracted commercial clinic partners in the United States that collectively account for ~20% of national annual patient cycles. By offering digital specimen management independently, TMRW can now be used by nearly every fertility clinic in the country.

About TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology company digitizing the IVF lab starting with the world's first and only automated platforms for the safe management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and United Kingdom.

