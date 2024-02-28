TMRW Life Sciences Offers 1 Year Free Storage to Fertility Patients in Alabama

TMRW's Biorepository Offers State-of-the-Art Fertility Cryostorage in New York – An IVF-Friendly Regulatory Environment

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences (TMRW), a fertility technology company setting a new standard of care in fertility storage, today announced that it is providing one year of free cryostorage for frozen eggs and embryos for any patients in Alabama who wish to move their precious cells to TMRW's state-of-the-art cryostorage facility in New York.

Despite uncertainty in the media, embryo shipping remains available from Alabama to New York, a state where legislative and judicial support for reproductive rights  is unwavering.

The growing uncertainty around the future of reproductive healthcare in the United States since an Alabama Supreme Court decision that gave frozen embryos some of the same legal protections afforded children has led many prospective parents in the state and elsewhere to consider moving their eggs and embryos to cryostorage facilities in other states. Each year, more than 1 million frozen eggs and embryos are frozen at fertility clinics nationwide – approximately 5,000 in Alabama.

The TMRW Biorepository is one of  the world's most advanced fertility cryostorage facilities. Specimens are stored in the world's first and only automated platform for the safe management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos, which helps reduce the risk of specimen errors, mix–up, damage and loss.

"Ultimately, patients have the right to choose where and how their precious tissues are stored. Prospective parents worried about the safety of their frozen eggs and embryos can move them to TMRW," said Louis Villalba, Chief Executive Officer at TMRW. "TMRW offers the most advanced cryostorage facilities in states with robust protections for reproductive rights."

Patients can start the online process here.

About TMRW Life Sciences
Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc., is a fertility technology automating the IVF lab starting with the world's first and only automated platforms for the safe management and storage of frozen eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and is just entering the market in the United Kingdom and Europe.

For more information, visit tmrwlifesciences.com.

SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences

