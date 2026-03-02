TMS International Corporation Announces Strategic Realignment to Strengthen Company

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMS International Corporation ("TMS" or the "Company") today announced that it has realigned the Company into three dynamic business segments: Performance Materials Group, Industrial Mill Services Group and Specialty Services Group.

This shift within the Company's segments will enable TMS to deliver sales growth and capital deployment, creating greater value for our customers and stakeholders.

"This realignment is grounded in a robust assessment of customer needs and market dynamics. A change in business behavior, new competition, evolving industry trends and economic factors necessitated realigning our operations and strategies to remain relevant and competitive in today's ever-changing market," said Joel Hawthorne, President and CEO of TMS International. "We are aligning the Company around three groups, where we have proven product-market fit and clear customer value, while driving toward a sustainable business model rooted in operational excellence and margin discipline. Our strategy is to create an organization structure that is more agile, efficient and strategically aligned to successfully navigate the complexities of the business environment and achieve our long-term goals. We are building a company that is not just innovative, but commercially viable for the long term. One that serves customers today with clarity and delivers stakeholder value through prudent growth."

Aligning Our Groups with Current Market Trends

The updated reporting structure will include three business segments, underpinned by the various business groups for future growth to better serve our customers and position TMS to outperform in any environment.

Performance Materials Group (PMG): This group consists of raw materials procurement and logistics; proprietary, software based raw materials cost optimization; graphite electrode procurement and logistics; zinc metal, ferroalloy, cement, and scrap yards/offsite locations primarily serving the metals and mining industries.

Industrial Mill Services Group (IMSG): This group includes scrap management and preparation; metal recovery and slag handling, processing and sales; surface conditioning-flame scarfing and grinding, cutting and semifinished and finished material handling at on-site locations primarily serving the metals industry.

Specialty Services Group (SSG): This group includes transportation and logistics, container management, environmental recycling; emergency response and field service and specialty grinding primarily serving the chemical, oil and gas, titanium and specialty metals industries.

Leaders Appointed for New Business Groups

Effective immediately, Mark Whalen will serve as President of the IMSG Group; David Aronson continues as President and COO of the PMG Group; Rich Santello will become President of the Specialty Services Group, and Mike Costa will support the business groups as Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Operations Support, which includes Fleet Management and Procurement. "Mark, David, Rich and Mike have decades of experience in the industry," Mr. Hawthorne said. "They have a deep understanding of our customers and markets and are capable of delivering strong results. Their combined experience and drive will create value for customers and stakeholders, and will position TMS well for the future."

About TMS International

TMS International is one of the largest global providers of outsourced environmental and industrial services to companies. Since 1926, TMS has set high standards in the area of environmental responsibility through recycling, maintaining energy-efficient operations, processing co-products for beneficial reuse and developing innovative, 24/7 programs designed to reduce greenhouse emissions and help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.tmsinternational.com.

