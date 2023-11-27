UD Box 5G and UD Box 0630 with Matrix Switch Advanced Extension Solution for Sub-6 GHz Equipment, Unleashing Enhanced Production and Testing Flexibility for 5G/6G, Satcom and Radar Sensing

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a leading provider of millimeter-wave solutions, will showcase their wideband millimeter-wave production testing solution covering FR2 to FR3 at the 2023 Microwave Workshops and Exhibition (MWE) in Pacifico Yokohama (Booth #F-02). This solution offers new dimensions in upgrading existing sub-6 GHz testing capabilities, ensuring a streamlined and efficient production process for mmWave chipsets, modules, and devices.

TMYTEK Unveils Wideband FR2/FR3 Testing Solution for Mass Production of mmWave Chipsets, Modules, and Devices at MWE 2023, Unleashing Enhanced Production and Testing Flexibility for 5G/6G, Satcom and Radar Sensing. TMYTEK frequency converter UD Box 5G and UD Box 0630 with Matrix Switch, enabling NI PXIe from sub-6GHz to FR2/FR3.

As the demand for mmWave chipset, module, and device advancements continues to surge, the landscape of production and testing is confronted with formidable challenges. The intricacies of frequency and port count pose significant hurdles, necessitating innovative solutions for seamless and efficient testing processes.

TMYTEK is thrilled to partner with NI for a live demonstration showcasing wideband testing featuring the UD Box 5G/0630 and Matrix Switch—a comprehensive testing solution.

The demonstration at MWE will highlight an integrated system that includes multi-port testing for a WLAN RFIC, a 28 GHz beamforming module and a 20-40 GHz broadband distributed amplifier, all seamlessly configured into a single setup.

The UD Box series, featuring models such as UD Box 5G (RF frequency range of 24-44 GHz for FR2) and UD Box 0630 (RF frequency range of 6-30 GHz for FR3), revolutionizes production testing by seamlessly managing frequency up-conversion and down-conversion from 6 GHz to 44 GHz, covering both FR2 and FR3 bands. This capability addresses high-frequency testing equipment costs. Combined with the TMYTEK Matrix Switch—a flexible and multi-port RF switching machine supporting SP72T and frequencies up to 52 GHz—this integrated solution meets high-frequency measurement demands while enhancing testing throughput, eliminating manual control and mass cabling limitations. The Matrix Switch and UD series are integrated into a versatile broadband testing solution. UD models feature a programmable local oscillator, and both devices offer a control API for seamless automation. This bundled solution sets a new standard in testing efficiency, transforming high-frequency testing challenges.

"Overcoming the cost challenges in mass production is paramount for facilitating widespread deployment and powering crucial commercial processes in the realm of mmWave technology," said Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK. "TMYTEK is dedicated to creating cost-effective and process-efficient solutions, expediting market momentum and catalyzing a future where high-frequency innovations drive mass adoption, unlocking new possibilities and accelerating industry growth."

In addition to the live demonstration, TMYTEK and NI will host an on-site seminar to delve deeper into various insights, including 5G FR2 OAI's Open-Source Playground for Wireless Engineers, mmWave FR2/FR3 Semiconductor Testing, and functional verification of radar systems and satellite communications. For more information, visit tmytek.com.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) delivers breakthrough millimeter-wave solutions for 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications. By transforming the mmWave RF front-end with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kits, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the over-the-air (OTA) testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial innovations to go to market faster. Find out more at tmytek.com.

News Contact: Grace Ho / [email protected]

SOURCE TMY Technology Inc.