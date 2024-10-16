T.N. Dickinson's® Witch Hazel Launches Cleanse & Care Personal Cleansing Foams While Celebrating Fourth Annual National Witch Hazel Day

#1 Physician Recommended Witch Hazel Brand* Offers a Gentle, Septic-Safe Alternative to Wet Wipes

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel, the #1 physician recommended witch hazel brand that cleanses, soothes, and treats just about anything your skin needs from head to toe, celebrates the fourth annual National Witch Hazel Day, October 21st, with the launch of two new Cleanse & Care Personal Cleansing Foams in a Shower Fresh Scent or Fragrance Free.

"So many wipes are harmful to septic systems, and with the environment in mind, we decided to create a product that already works with what consumers have in their bathrooms," stated Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands Inc. "The Cleanse & Care Personal Cleansing Foams easily transform toilet paper into a gentle, septic-safe wet wipe for a cleaner, more comfortable experience and adds new innovation to our already beloved line of first aid and skincare products – for everyday use."

The T.N. Dickinson's Cleanse & Care Personal Cleansing Foams are specially formulated to soothe and refresh sensitive 'down there' areas. The gentle foam combines the cleansing and soothing benefits of T.N. Dickinson's signature 100% natural, clinical grade witch hazel with skin-protecting Vitamin E and Aloe. The new personal cleansing foams instantly refresh any time after "the go," post-workout, before and after intimacy, or whenever you need a quick refresh. Available now on the brand's website and Amazon.

T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel falls under the Dickinson Brands Inc. family of brands, a pioneer in natural, witch hazel based personal care and first aid, who founded National Witch Hazel Day in 2021 to honor the botanical wonder of Witch Hazel and its harvesting season. To celebrate this special day, the company is offering several high-value promotions on its well-loved brands, including T.N. Dickinson's® Witch Hazel, Dickinson's® Original Witch Hazel, and Humphreys® Witch Hazel on Amazon, Ibotta, and the brand's websites.

National Witch Hazel Day promotions include but are not limited to: 25% off all products sitewide plus free shipping on orders over $20 on TNDickinsons.com and Dickinsons.com; 50% off all products sitewide plus free shipping on orders over $25 on Humphreys.com; Save $2 off on any (1) T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel 100% Natural Astringent, Alcohol-Free Moisturizing Astringent, or Soothing Cleansing Cloths, and Buy One Get One Free on Dickinson's Witch Hazel Skincare Pore Perfecting Toner, Hydrating Toner, Micellar Cleansing Witch Hazel, Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths on Ibotta starting October 16, 2024 while supplies last; and exclusive deals on Amazon.

T.N. Dickinson's is the brand families have trusted for gentle and effective first aid and skincare for over 150 years. To this day, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by producing only 100% natural, clinical grade USP** witch hazel. As the primary ingredient, this genuine witch hazel is at the core of all T.N. Dickinson's products with no unnecessary additives bringing natural, effective, safe products you can feel good using. T.N. Dickinson's is the only all-natural witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe, and treat just about anything your skin needs from head to toe and gentle enough to use every day. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or at tndickinsons.com.

*ProVoice Survey September 2023-August 2024

**USP, the organization that sets the standards for strength and purity of active ingredients.

