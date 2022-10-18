TNG Consulting Announces Collaboration with Guardian Case Management Software

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Consulting LLC (TNG) is excited to announce its collaboration with Campus Kaizen's Guardian, the leading K-12 case management database. Developed with dynamic and unique case management needs in mind, Guardian is easy-to-use and highly configurable. It can handle the specific needs, preferences, and processes of K-12 schools, districts, and higher education institutions.

This agreement unites TNG's best-in-class expertise in Title IX and threat management with Guardian's versatile features. Guardian's software offers unmatched adaptability to manage different workflows and delivers timely, relevant information during every step of a case for K-12 and higher education institutions.

TNG Chair Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., said, "We are pleased to bring this product into the portfolio of solutions we offer our clients. This strategic partnership allows us to deliver a proven, innovative case management software while holding true to our mission to reduce the risk of violence, discrimination, and harm in schools. Of all the products we evaluated, Guardian stands out because of the robust workflow tools it offers, which guide school administrators through each step of their processes without missing key milestones."

Campus Kaizen CEO Jay Sensi shared, "TNG's endorsement of Guardian as the best-in-class solution for its clients validates the effort we've put into developing what we believe is the most powerful incident reporting and case management tool available to schools and districts. We're excited to leverage the impressive expertise and experience of the TNG team to influence Guardian's evolution and allow us to continually offer additional value to our clients."

This partnership launches exciting new options and streamlined processing for the thousands of schools, districts, and higher education institutions across the country that look to TNG for safer, healthier communities. Guardian's unique case management software was designed to offer multiple functions. Users can centralize their case management system and smoothly integrate existing systems to manage cases in one easy-to-navigate space. All departments involved in case management, including Student Conduct, Title IX, Behavioral Intervention and CARE Teams, Human Resources, Residence Life, Campus Safety, Disability Services, and Academic Integrity, will benefit from using Guardian for their case management needs.

TNG Consulting LLC is the risk management touchstone for thousands of schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces across the country. Since 2000, TNG, along with membership organizations the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA), has been dedicated to empowering schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to create safer and healthier communities. We leverage hundreds of years of combined expertise in education-sector risk management to support thousands of clients in mitigating risk, advancing compliance, avoiding litigation, enhancing reputations, and preventing crises. For more information, visit www.tngconsulting.com or follow our press and media relations account on Twitter at @presstng.

Campus Kaizen LLC is a global software solutions provider and continuous process improvement consulting organization. Software offerings include Guardian Case Management Software and My College Roomie roommate matching software. Campus Kaizen creates and supports industry-leading technologies to help schools and districts improve the effectiveness of their operations while realizing process efficiencies. For more information, visit www.CampusKaizen.com.

