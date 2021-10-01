TNG Consulting Announces New Consultant Hires

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Consulting LLC is pleased to announce hiring several new consulting team members to continue its gold standard delivery of strategic risk management solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools and districts, and workplaces. TNG's team of consultants brings expertise, passion, and integrity to every engagement, from proactive safety efforts to incident response to creating policies and procedures for long-term impact.

Alisha Carter Harris, M.S., has joined TNG as a consultant. Carter Harris has extensive experience in civil rights/equal opportunity compliance and implementing diversity and inclusion initiatives. Prior to joining TNG, she served as an employee relations partner at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. where she investigated employment relat­­­­ed complaints made by employees of all levels across the firm. Carter Harris holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice and an M.S. in Legal Studies from California University of Pennsylvania.

Tim Cason, M.Ed., has joined TNG as a consultant. Formerly, Cason served as the Director of Student Conduct and Prevention Education and Deputy Title IX Coordinator for the Trinity River Campus of Tarrant County College, a community college in Fort Worth, TX. Cason holds a B.S. in communication studies from Texas Christian University and an M.Ed. in Higher Education and Student Affairs from the University of South Carolina.

Haven L. Hart, Ph.D., M.Ed., has joined TNG as the director of client success, where she works with consultants, business development, and clients to ensure excellent outcomes. Hart is a career higher education professional with more than 30 years of experience in student affairs administration. She most recently served as assistant vice president for student development at Auburn University Where she oversaw career services and cooperative education, Greek life, health promotion and wellness services, the Office of Accessibility, Auburn Cares, and student conduct. Previously, she served as Vice President for Student Affairs at Coastal Carolina University, Dean of Students at Converse College, and Assistant Director of Student Life at the University of Alabama. Hart holds a B.A. in Secondary Education and an M.Ed. in Guidance and Counseling from Clemson University and a Ph.D. in Administration of Higher Education from Auburn University.

Jeanne M. Meyer, M.S., M.S.Ed., J.D., has joined TNG as a consultant. Meyer has focused her career on advocating for and working with victims of sexual violence. During part of her service with the U.S. Navy, she worked as a federal agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigating sex crimes and child abuse and testifying in federal and state court. Before joining TNG, Meyer directed the student conduct office at Northern Illinois University for ten years and chaired the university's behavioral intervention team. Meyer holds a B.S. in Sociology from Jacksonville University, an M.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Chaminade University, and an M.­­­S.Ed. in Counseling and J.D. from Northern Illinois University.

Mikiba Morehead, M.A., Ed.D., has joined TNG as a consultant. Before joining TNG, Morehead served as Title IX coordinator and director of student disability services at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, director of community standards at the University of Texas at Arlington, and program coordinator for student conduct at Texas A&M University. Morehead holds a B.A. in Communication and an M.A. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Louisville, and an Ed.D. in Education, Ethical Leadership from the University of St. Thomas – Houston.

TNG Chief Executive Office Martha E.M. Kopacz, M.B.A., said, "TNG is adding top-level talent to its already strong team of consultants. We are excited to expand our expertise with the addition of these five individuals, one of which is in a brand-new role as director of client success to ensure that our products and services are meeting and exceeding the needs of our clients and members."

TNG Consulting LLC is a consulting and association management firm with over 20 years of experience. TNG has consulted with thousands of schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to empower them to become safer and healthier communities. TNG's mission is to enhance the safety of schools and workplaces by offering systems-level solutions for eliminating violence, discrimination, and misconduct. For more information, visit https://www.tngconsulting.com/

Media Contact

Chrystin McHugh

610-529-7017

[email protected]

SOURCE TNG Consulting