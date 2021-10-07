TNG Consulting Announces Promotion of Tanyka M. Barber to Partner

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Consulting LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Senior Supervising Consultant Tanyka M. Barber, M.H.S., J.D., to Partner effective Oct. 1, 2021. With this promotion, Barber becomes TNG's practice leader for developing products and services for K-12 schools and districts, an expanding market for TNG.

Tanyka M. Barber, M.H.S., J.D.

TNG Chief Executive Officer Martha E.M. Kopacz, M.B.A., said, "Tanyka is admired by her colleagues and the clients she works with as a wonderful trainer, gifted writer, and trusted advisor. We are excited to expand her role and acknowledge her accomplishments within the firm and celebrate her as the first Black and third female partner in TNG's history."

Barber joined TNG as a consultant in January 2019 and has consistently grown her firm and field contributions. She has extensive experience in civil rights and equal employment opportunity (EEO) compliance in both higher education and K-12 settings.

Tanyka serves as an expert witness, a consultant to clients on Title IX and ADA/504 matters, and a third-party neutral hearing advisor and decision-maker for TNG clients for sexual misconduct, discrimination, and Title IX grievance proceedings. In addition, she frequently provides training on Title IX regulations, employment discrimination, diversity and inclusion, investigations, and policy development.

Before joining TNG, Tanyka served as Director, Diversity and EEO, and Title IX Coordinator at Morgan State University, and the EEO Officer for the Baltimore County Public Schools. She began her career with the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, initially as a law clerk during law school, and eventually rose to Assistant General Counsel.

Tanyka received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore, an M.H.S. in Health Policy and Management from Johns Hopkins University, and a B.S. in Health Education from Morgan State University.

TNG Consulting LLC is a consulting and association management firm with over 20 years of experience. TNG has consulted with thousands of schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to empower them to become safer and healthier communities. TNG's mission is to enhance the safety of schools and workplaces by offering systems-level solutions for eliminating violence, discrimination, and misconduct. For more information, visit https://www.tngconsulting.com/ or follow our press and media relations account on Twitter at @presstng.

