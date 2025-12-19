TNL Mediagene Announces 1-for-20 Share Consolidation

TOKYO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that it will implement a 1-for-20 share consolidation (also known as reverse stock split) of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the existing ticker symbol "TNMG" and are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis with a newly assigned CUSIP number of G8924F121 when the market opens on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The Share Consolidation is intended to increase the per-share trading price of the Company's ordinary shares to assist in regaining compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Once in compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company can focus on its burgeoning pipeline of business opportunities. Additionally, the Share Consolidation is intended to enhance the Company's attractiveness to a broader range of institutional investors, particularly among institutions that require a minimum share price for investment.

On December 2, 2025, the Company's shareholders approved a share consolidation ratio within a range of consolidation of up to 1-to-100 at the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to determine and execute the final ratio and exact date. The Company's Board of Directors subsequently approved the final share consolidation ratio of 1-for-20 on December 9, 2025.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share. The Share Consolidation will affect all shareholders uniformly and will not affect any shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company (except to the extent that the Share Consolidation would result in any of the shareholders owning a fractional interest).

Computershare is acting as transfer and exchange agent for the Share Consolidation. Registered shareholders who hold ordinary shares are not required to take any action to receive split-adjusted shares. Shareholders who own shares via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee organization will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation, subject to such organization's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Share Consolidation.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

SOURCE TNL Mediagene