TNL Mediagene Leverages AWS's Kiro to Accelerate AI-Enabled Operational Advancements

Highlights TNL Mediagene's early enterprise adoption of Kiro, an agentic development environment built on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

By adopting AWS Kiro, the Company enables its teams to use AI agents to assist with code development tasks, improving development efficiency and lowering the barrier to building and modernizing internal systems

Demonstrates measurable improvements in workflow efficiency, project execution speed, and organizational alignment enabled through AI-supported operations

Shows how a scalable AI-supported operational foundation contributes to stronger performance across the Company's diversified portfolio, including media brands and product innovation

Positions the Company as a regional example of practical, enterprise-scale AI adoption

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) ("the Company"), a digital media and technology company operating multi-language news, lifestyle, and tech brands across Asia, and providing AI-driven advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and marketing technology solutions, today announced the launch of a showcase initiative leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) Kiro, an agentic development environment, underscoring the Company's commitment to advancing AI-enabled operational transformation and accelerating modernization across its technology infrastructure.

AWS's Kiro is an agentic development environment that makes it easy for developers to ship real engineering work with the help of AI agents. By adopting AWS Kiro, the Company enables its teams to use AI agents to assist with code development tasks, improving development efficiency and lowering the barrier to building and modernizing internal systems.

The Company has invested significantly in AI-enabled development workflows using AWS to enhance efficiency, scalability, and operational resilience. Through the integration of structured processes and AI-assisted tools, the Company has achieved meaningful improvements in cross-team coordination, execution speed, and consistency across technology operations. These advancements strengthen the Company's ability to meet growing regional demand for digital content, advertising solutions, and data services.

The Company has also extended its AI-enabled workflows across its multi-brand media portfolio, which includes The News Lens, Business Insider Taiwan, INSIDE, Roomie, iCook, Cool3C, and Sports Vision. Improvements in project cycle time, team alignment, operational transparency, and organizational agility have enhanced the execution quality across the Company's diversified business lines.

As organizations across Asia accelerate their adoption of AI technologies, the Company's adoption of AWS's Kiro provides a real-world example of how media groups can meaningfully integrate AI into core operations. As highlighted in the Company's letter to shareholders and presentation released earlier this month, the Company has committed to operational transformation, its use of next-generation AI tools, and the measurable improvements enabled through these initiatives—further supporting the Company's position as an early mover in enterprise-scale AI adoption.

"Kiro, supported by AWS, has quickly become an important part of how we operate as a modern media and data organization. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and support long-term growth. We look forward to continuing to expand our AI-enabled operational capabilities," said Richard Lee, the Chief Technology Officer of TNL Mediagene.

The Company remains focused on leveraging AI, automation, and data intelligence to strengthen its operational foundation, enhance competitiveness, and support sustained growth in Asia's rapidly evolving digital economy. The Company's adoption of AWS's services reflects a long-term vision of innovation across its media, advertising, data, and product businesses while building a scalable foundation for the future.

In parallel with its AI-enabled transformation, the Company has continued to broaden its business portfolio, including expansion into its self-developed product offerings. iGood Price-Drop Radar is a self-developed product initiative developed as part of the Company's product expansion efforts. The app-based price drop notification system built by subsidiary iGood using Agile methodology, represents the Company's first self-developed LINE tool and demonstrates the Company's ability to create consumer-facing utilities that integrate naturally into everyday digital behavior in Taiwan.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

