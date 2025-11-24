TNL Mediagene Announces GIZMART's Debut Project Keychron Nape Pro Hits ¥100 million in GMV in 12 Hours, Validating New Digital Media-Commerce Strategy

-On November 20, the Company launched GIZMART, a new digital media-commerce initiative that positions the Company's media brand Gizmodo Japan as a co-developer of hardware and creator-focused products

-The Company launched a crowdfunding campaign for the "Keychron Nape Pro" trackball device, jointly developed with the global keyboard brand "Keychron", as the first project under this initiative

-The "Keychron Nape Pro" crowdfunding campaign surpassed ¥100 million in GMV within 12 hours, marking the beginning of the Company's product development and commerce strategy aimed at expanding within Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that its curated e-commerce platform GIZMART generated over ¥100 million in gross merchandise value ("GMV") within just 12 hours of launching its debut crowdfunding campaign for the Keychron Nape Pro trackball device.

The Company launched the GIZMART crowdfunding campaign via a live stream on Gizmodo Japan's YouTube channel, drawing over 1,800 concurrent viewers. Within 12 hours of the launch and live stream, the campaign reached ¥100 million in GMV and the momentum has continued with purchases currently having reached ¥160 million in GMV (over $1,000,000).

The Keychron Nape Pro trackball device originated from the "Nape" project, a personal development initiative by Koichiro Amito of Gizmodo Japan's editorial department. It was developed through collaboration with the global keyboard and peripheral device brand Keychron. The prototype garnered significant attention during its exhibition at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

As the first initiative of its multi-year new digital media-commerce strategy, the Company has launched GIZMART, a curated e-commerce platform operated by its tech-focused media brand Gizmodo Japan. GIZMART offers an elevated purchasing experience that brings together product discovery, editorial expertise, and collaborations with technology creators and leading hardware manufacturers.

This initiative positions media organizations not only as information providers, but as active co-creators who bridge user insight and product development. By combining the credibility and depth of the Company's digital media expertise with the innovation of global maker communities, the Company aims to build a scalable commerce model that extends across product categories and eventually international markets.

"We are delighted that Keychron Nape Pro, born from the vision of an editor at our digital media brand, has received such strong support from the community. This mechanism—where the passion of media and editors generates empathy and trust, thereby stimulating purchase intent—demonstrates the power of our content commerce strategy, proving that media credibility can drive commerce," said Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada.

While GIZMART currently ships only to the Japanese market, the Company is exploring international expansion for this digital media-commerce model.

About GIZMART

GIZMART is a media-curated e-commerce platform operated by Gizmodo Japan. Drawing on more than a decade of product reviewing experience, the platform offers trusted editorial selection, transparent evaluation, and collaborations with creators and manufacturers to bring high-quality products directly to consumers.

About Gizmodo Japan

Gizmodo Japan, a digital media brand with TNL Mediagene, presents the novelty and context associated with things and events. Through product reviews, the latest news, and interviews with creators, it helps users encounter new values. In addition, Gizmodo Japan's YouTube channel offers a wide range of videos, including review content in which editorial staff members discuss the appeal of products, developer interviews, and technology commentary.

https://www.gizmodo.jp/

About Keychron

Keychron is a brand specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality keyboards, mice and peripheral devices. To date, the company has launched more than 40 different keyboard models, each offering a balance of functionality, design, and customization. Keychron has earned strong recognition from keyboard enthusiasts around the world.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

