TNL Mediagene Introduces NLWeb Support to Strengthen Its Digital Media as AI-Native Content Infrastructure for the AI-Driven Web

TOKYO and TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that it has introduced Natural Language Web ("NLWeb") support to its digital media assets, enhancing how the Company's content interfaces with the AI ecosystem and facilitating AI monetization opportunities.

NLWeb is an emerging framework introduced by Microsoft that is designed to enable websites to make content and services accessible through natural language interfaces for users and AI systems. By enabling conversational access to structured site content, NLWeb allows users and AI agents to retrieve information through plain-language queries rather than traditional link-based navigation. NLWeb is powered by standards like Schema.org and the Model Context Protocol (MCP), effectively turning websites into smart applications. The framework leverages widely adopted web standards to support structured, machine-readable interactions at scale.

The introduction of NLWeb support represents an evolution in the Company's transformation from an execution-focused digital media operator into an AI-native, platform-oriented content infrastructure provider. By enabling structured, conversational, and scalable AI access to its digital media assets, the Company is positioning its content to be consumable by large language models, enterprise AI systems, and autonomous AI agents, rather than relying solely on traditional traffic-based discovery. By adopting NLWeb, the Company is enabling its digital media content to be not only consumed by people, but also directly understood, queried, and utilized by AI systems—positioning its media assets as on-demand content infrastructure for the AI era.

The shift materially expands the addressable value of the Company's content beyond page views and advertising impressions, enabling future monetization models including AI content licensing, usage-based access, and deep enterprise integrations. As AI increasingly becomes the primary interface through which information is discovered and utilized, management believes that media companies capable of providing trusted, structured, and interoperable content will occupy a strategic position within the AI-driven web ecosystem.

NLWeb support enhances how the Company's digital media content can be discovered, queried, and utilized by AI agents and large language models, improving interoperability across the AI ecosystem. By enabling conversational and structured access, the Company broadens potential applications for AI-driven discovery, enterprise integrations, and future usage-based or licensing models. Management views NLWeb support as a foundational capability aligned with the evolving AI-driven web, and with the Company's long-term growth and AI platform strategy.

"As AI systems increasingly become primary interfaces to information, content that is not structured, contextualized, and machine-readable at scale risks becoming invisible. NLWeb is not simply a new access layer — it represents a strategic re-architecture of how our media assets are understood, queried, and trusted by AI systems. By adopting NLWeb, we are transforming our digital media from static destinations into intelligent, interoperable platforms designed for both humans and machines. This capability is foundational to our long-term vision of scalable AI-native monetization and deep integration across the AI ecosystem," said Richard Lee, Chief Technology Officer.

"NLWeb is a critical tool to better interface our digital media assets with the AI ecosystem, increasing the utilization and impact of our content by AI and ultimately facilitating significant monetization opportunities. We've had a strong awareness of the benefits and opportunities AI presents to our business and are very focused on the continued rollout of our AI strategy. We've recently announced that our digital media has begun generating AI content licensing revenue, one of the key new frontiers in content monetization in our industry, and we are spending just as much time and emphasis on making our digital media assets fully interoperable using NLWeb. Long-term strategic alignment with the AI ecosystem is paramount for us, and you see that through our AI-based initiatives going forward," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & CEO.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

