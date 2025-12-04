TNL Mediagene Launches LINE Utility Tool "iGood Price-Drop Radar" in Taiwan, Building on ¥200 Million Crowdfunding Success in Japan to Accelerate Media × Tech Roadmap

-TNL Mediagene will launch "iGood Price-Drop Radar" in mid-December, its first internally developed LINE-based price-drop notification utility tool, designed to deliver automated price-drop alerts for e-commerce

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced the mid-December launch of its first internally developed LINE-based price-drop notification utility tool "iGood Price-Drop Radar." This tool provides users with a convenient way to receive automated price-drop notifications and better interact with the Company's popular shopping and lifestyle media brand iGood.

iGood Price-Drop Radar is an app-based price drop notification system that automatically alerts users when a designated e-commerce item's price changes. Developed in-house by the Company's subsidiary iGood using the Agile methodology, it represents the Company's first self-developed LINE tool. By leveraging LINE—Taiwan's most widely used messaging app—iGood Price-Drop Radar seamlessly integrates product tracking into everyday conversations, reducing user friction and eliminating the need for manual price checks or concerns about missing limited-time discounts. The product reflects consumer behavior in the Taiwan market, where shoppers frequently monitor price changes during promotional seasons and new product release periods. No additional app installation is required; users simply send a supported e-commerce product link to the official LINE account to initiate tracking.

Guided by the core concept of "helping consumers easily find the most suitable goods," iGood is a shopping and lifestyle media brand that aims to connect users with various life scenarios, providing information on new products and product reviews across different fields. Based on editorial insights, selection expertise, product comparisons and online reviews, iGood curates product recommendations to guide consumers through every stage of their shopping journey. Currently, iGood recommends over 3,000 items across more than 12 product categories. Traditionally, iGood has helped readers identify "what to buy" through editorial insights. However, in a typical media consumption journey, readers often lack tools to save items or continuously track price fluctuations. With iGood Price-Drop Radar, the brand extends beyond content into a functional utility, helping users track desired products, capture the optimal purchase timing and convert one-time readers into recurring, engaged users.

The launch of iGood Price-Drop Radar builds upon the success of the Company's recent "Nape Pro" crowdfunding project launch via GIZMART. Through a collaboration with Keychron, the co-branded Nape Pro trackball mouse launched on Japan's crowdfunding platform, reaching ¥100 million within the first 12 hours of release and has surpassed ¥200 million as of December 2. This performance demonstrates the Company's ability to contribute beyond its media operations into scalable product innovation—reinforcing investor confidence in the Company's capability in product planning and promotion.

"The early success of our Nape Pro crowdfunding project—reaching ¥100 million within 12 hours and surpassing ¥200 million shortly after—further proves that our media properties demonstrate their ability to contribute to product planning and promotion. The launch of iGood Price-Drop Radar on LINE is another great example of that and represents an important milestone for the Company. These efforts reflect our determination to expand our product portfolio, strengthen recurring revenue and market a pipeline of innovations utilizing the strength of our media reach and commerce expertise," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder and CEO.

"This product is a concrete example of the strength of our technology- and product-drive strategy and our ability to execute on our commerce initiatives. Our engineering team adopted Agile development to rapidly develop and deploy iGood Price-Drop Radar. Through this tool, we aim to convert traffic into a high-intent first-party user base, strengthening long-term connections with potential consumers. Post-launch, we will continue validating market needs using real data and dynamically refining our technical roadmap," added Richard Lee, Chief Technology Officer.

Looking ahead, the Company will continue expanding its productization efforts and will continue creating standalone utility tools that generate synergy with existing media brands, enhance interaction efficiency with readers and partners and build a mutually beneficial ecosystem across media, users and brands. By combining editorial insight, user understanding, and proven product commercialization capability, the Company is accelerating the formation of a Media × Tech × Product ecosystem that transforms audience attention into long-term, scalable growth.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

