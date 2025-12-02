TNL Mediagene Hosts 2025 Becoming Aces Awards and Launches "Rising Star in Digital Impact" with 91APP Foundation to Advance Youth Innovation and Sustainable Impact

Established in 2015, Becoming Aces aims to spotlight young leaders and amplify the public value of civic-driven innovation. Over the past nine years, the program has recognized around 200 youth changemakers nationwide. A total of 20 youth changemakers were selected this year, showcasing Taiwan's diverse achievements in social innovation, local revitalization, expanded access to arts and culture and technology-driven initiatives. The 2025 program adopted "Growing Together with Others" as its core theme, highlighting the public value embedded in youth-led action.

Co-created by Becoming Aces Leaders and the 91APP Foundation, the 2025 Rising Star in Digital Impact award recognizes youth who have pioneered innovative applications of digital technology, e-commerce and AI. The inaugural honorees—spanning women's empowerment, digital cultural engagement and local brand innovation—demonstrated diverse approaches to expanding social impact through digital tools.

In addition to the award ceremony, the 2025 program featured the "Becoming Aces Table 3.0," which brought together alumni to co-create nearly twenty dishes inspired by tea culture, rice traditions, plant-based cuisine and heritage family recipes. The afternoon carnival extended the dialogue through four public forums and live performances, covering themes such as personal storytelling, cross-generational collaboration, hometown revitalization and entrepreneurial journeys—reflecting the multi-faceted nature of youth civic engagement.

The 2025 initiative also expanded into the "Becoming Aces Running Program," an annual challenge led by Mario Yang, Co-Founder and Taiwan Chief Content Officer of the Company. Bringing together past Becoming Aces awardees, the running program encourages participants to step beyond their professional roles and comfort zones. With the Taipei Marathon half-marathon (21 km) as a shared goal, the group is undergoing months of structured training under professional coaching. The process—marked by accumulated mileage, mindset adjustments and individual reflection—symbolizes an ongoing "hero's journey" and represents the transformation of the program from a single annual event into a long-term, community-based practice.

"The Becoming Aces initiative has, over the years, evolved into a platform that connects diverse changemakers and elevates youth innovation and public value. The Company will continue leveraging AI technologies, its multi-brand content network and cross-sector collaboration to support youth participation and amplify social impact, contributing to the ongoing growth of social innovation across Asia," said Mario Yang, Co-Founder and Taiwan Chief Content Officer of the Company.

About 91APP Foundation

The 91APP Foundation was established with the support of 91APP Inc., Taiwan's first publicly listed SaaS company. The foundation focuses on advancing Taiwan's development in digital innovation, e-commerce and AI. It is committed to promoting digital transformation, nurturing AI and digital talent and expanding e-commerce adoption. By connecting more than 600 professionals from 91APP, the foundation transforms collective expertise into meaningful public initiatives, contributing to industrial upgrade and community services. Through these efforts, it aims to drive progress across Taiwan's industries and society.

https://91app.org.tw/about-us/

About Becoming Aces

Becoming Aces is a platform officially launched by TNL Mediagene in 2015. We seek out young talents under the age of 35 who are changing the society in their own specialized areas. Through the power of the media, we present their stories and help amplify their dreams and ideas. Our core value lies in "returning the definition of success to each individual."

https://becomingaces.com/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE TNL Mediagene