TNL Mediagene Targets EBITDA Break-Even in 2026 and Positive EBITDA in 2027－Company outlines path driven by technology business growth and cost reductions

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a digital media and technology company operating multi-language news, lifestyle, and tech brands across Asia, and providing AI-driven advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and marketing technology solutions, today outlined its goal to reach EBITDA break-even in fiscal year 2026 and positive EBITDA in fiscal year 2027.

For fiscal year 2025, the Company expects to report approximately $49.1 million in revenue and $17.8 million in gross profit.

Management aims to reach EBITDA break-even in fiscal year 2026, driven by growth in technology business revenue and continued reductions in operating costs through organizational simplification and increased use of automation.

Management further aims to achieve positive EBITDA in fiscal year 2027 through organic growth of its core businesses, development of new products, and disciplined strategic acquisitions.

"We are focused on building a more efficient and scalable organization," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & CEO. "By growing technology business revenue and reducing costs, we are aiming to reach EBITDA break-even in 2026 and positive EBITDA in 2027 through organic growth of our core businesses, new product development, and disciplined strategic acquisitions."

Following the 1-for-20 reverse stock split completed in December, the Company has 2,556,405 shares outstanding.

TNL Mediagene's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan and Taiwan. For more information, please see: https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

