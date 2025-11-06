TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG), as Lead Partner of TechGALA Japan 2026, Announces Keynote Speakers of TechGALA Japan 2026

-TechGALA Japan 2026 confirmed Keynote Speakers and Special Session Speakers today, including: Monika Bielskyte, Nike Futurist in Residence, and expert in immersive media and information technology; Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory, India's leading startup media platform; Hiroshi Amano, Distinguished Professor, Nagoya University / Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Meijo University, and recipient of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics; and Jacques Attali, French Economist and Public Intellectual and special adviser to French President François Mitterrand from 1981-1991.

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announces the confirmed Keynote Speakers and Special Session Speakers for TechGALA Japan 2026, the upcoming technology event to be held in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, from January 27 to January 29, 2026, for which the Company's leading content marketing and communication subsidiary Infobahn Inc. ("Infobahn") serves as the lead partner.

TechGALA Japan 2026: January 27-29, 2026

TechGALA Japan 2026 is a global event that brings together experts and innovators across emerging fields such as aerospace, AI and robotics, as well as established industries including media, banking and education. The three-day festival features keynote speeches, conferences, business "speed dating," exhibitions, networking programs and side events. The previous TechGALA Japan 2025 was supported by leading Japanese and global corporations and welcomed representatives from major banks, trading houses, universities, and numerous international speakers and participants.

Located in Japan's industrial capital, Nagoya City and the broader Aichi Prefecture serve as a hub for innovation and manufacturing, hosting global companies in the automotive, aerospace, and robotics sectors. Against this backdrop, TechGALA Japan focuses on advanced technologies and how they can address global challenges and drive societal and industrial transformation. The event will also feature a global startup showcase where early-stage companies pitch their ideas within these core themes.

At TechGALA Japan 2026, speakers will deliver forward-looking messages aligned with the themes of each day's keynotes and sessions.

Keynote Speakers

Monika Bielskyte (Futurist in Residence, Nike): A futurist who explores both the "possibilities" and "perils" of innovation through expertise in immersive media and information technology — including VR/XR, AI, and UI/UX design. She served as a futurist consultant for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has advised or spoken for BBC, Google, Huawei, L'Oréal and McKinsey & Company.

Shradha Sharma (Founder & CEO, YourStory): Founder of YourStory, India's largest startup media platform, publishing over 200,000 entrepreneurial stories and reaching more than 10 million readers. Guided by the belief that "every story is unique and every story has value," she has been instrumental in building India's startup ecosystem and organizes hackathons and ecosystem events to nurture emerging entrepreneurs.

Hiroshi Amano (Distinguished Professor, Nagoya University / Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Meijo University): Joined Nagoya University's Faculty of Engineering in 1988 and advanced research on gallium nitride-based blue LEDs. Named a Person of Cultural Merit and recipient of the Order of Culture in 2014, the same year he received the Nobel Prize in Physics (with Dr. Isamu Akasaki and Dr. Shuji Nakamura) for "the invention of highly efficient blue light-emitting diodes, enabling bright and energy-saving white light sources."

Special Session Speaker

Jacques Attali (French Economist and Public Intellectual): Served as special adviser to French President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1991 and later became the first President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (1991–1993). A leading proponent of the concept of the "Economy of Life," he continues to influence global discourse on the future of society through his many writings and public initiatives.

"We are deeply honored to once again serve as lead partner for TechGALA Japan 2026 and to announce this exceptional line-up of keynote and session speakers. Their profound insights and visions for the future will undoubtedly inspire all attendees. We are proud that this event continues to provide a platform for innovators from Japan, Asia, and around the world to connect and co-create the future," Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and President, commented.

TechGALA Japan 2026 will take place from January 27 to January 29, 2026. Additional information about sessions and speakers will be announced in phases as the event approaches.

About TechGALA Japan

TechGALA Japan is a global event that brings together professionals from various fields who are currently leading our society, not only from Japan but from all over the world. This festival aims to create a global network through various contexts such as innovative technology and social creation. By participating in TechGALA, you will gain access to global and cutting-edge knowledge and join a community that continues beyond the event. TechGALA provides a platform for ongoing interaction and learning, offering an opportunity to significantly expand your career and perspectives. It is truly a world-class festival of innovation. The event originates in Japan and is organized by the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium.

https://techgala.jp

About Infobahn

Founded in 1998, Infobahn is a subsidiary of TNL Mediagene, specializing in communication design and digital transformation. Infobahn offers strategic planning services, development, website construction, content planning and production, and various forms of advertising and marketing material creation. Infobahn also provides innovation design services, including UX/UI design, social design, and support for innovation talent development. Infobahn focuses on helping businesses create sustained value in a digitally transforming world by co-creating solutions, designing products and services, and supporting communication with users.

https://www.infobahn.co.jp/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

