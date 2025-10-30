TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) Launches Video Ads on GROWTH TAIWAN, Taiwan's Prominent Taxi Signage Media Expanding from Japan

The Company produced video ads for THE TAIWAN TAXI VISION GROWTH, a taxi signage media service launched in Taiwan in September 2025, with ad placements starting on November 3, 2025





Taxi signage media reaches high-income women and business professionals, Taiwan's primary taxi users





Roomie has an average monthly viewer of 16 million*¹ in Japan and Taiwan. Roomie International Mandarin Edition surpassed 1 million PV within its first year and is rapidly expanding





The Company is globally advancing a video strategy that combines "media credibility" with "digital reach"

TAIPEI and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that it will begin creating and placing video advertisements on "THE TAIWAN TAXI VISION GROWTH" ('GROWTH TAIWAN'), a taxi signage media service entering the Taiwan market, starting on Monday, November 3, 2025, based on the Company's lifestyle media brand Roomie International Mandarin Edition.

GROWTH is one of Tokyo's largest taxi signage media platforms*², operated by News Technology Inc. It reaches 7.7 million people within the city every month. In September 2025, it became the first Japanese company to enter Taiwan's taxi signage advertising market.

In Taiwan, as in Japan, taxi usage is particularly prevalent in urban areas centered around Taipei, forming a promising advertising market. The primary users of taxis in Taiwan are high-income women and managerial-level business professionals, who are considered highly receptive to lifestyle-related products such as beauty and health foods.

Roomie is a lifestyle content platform focused on creating comfortable, personalized living spaces. Comprising Roomie and Roomie International Mandarin Edition, it boasts an average monthly viewership*1 of over 16 million across Japan and Taiwan.

Gizmodo Japan and Business Insider Japan, the Company's media brands in Japan, have previously produced video advertisements for product promotion and corporate branding in Japan and published them on GROWTH. To coincide with GROWTH's expansion into Taiwan, the Company will launch video advertising of one of its media brands in Taiwan, Roomie International Mandarin Edition.

This move is based on the Company's video strategy to grow its media business. The Company views the rapidly growing taxi signage advertising as a new, targetable touchpoint, expanding the content marketing solutions the Company can offer advertisers.

"Taiwanese readers are highly interested in enhancing their quality of life. We are excited to deliver our content and advertising in this new taxi signage format, reaching them during their personal commuting time. We will express inspiration that text and images alone cannot convey through video, offering Taiwanese viewers fresh lifestyle insights" Kate Lin, Editor-in-Chief, Roomie International Mandarin Edition, commented.

"We are thrilled to partner with GROWTH for its Taiwan market entry. This move expands our video strategy to grow our media business, enabling advertisers to benefit from our premium media content's high "brand safety" and the valuable "context" inherent in our media" Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung commented.

"Taiwan is a highly dynamic and promising market, presenting an excellent opportunity to combine the video advertising production expertise cultivated by Gizmodo Japan and Business Insider Japan in Japan with the media influence of Roomie International Mandarin Edition in Taiwan. The addition of taxi signage as a high-value-added channel enables us to execute comprehensive and strategic content marketing—a strength that sets us apart from our competitors." Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada added.

Moving forward, GROWTH TAIWAN will also sequentially roll out alternate versions of the taxi ads produced by Roomie International Mandarin Edition.

*¹ Average monthly page views are based on Google Analytics data from May 2024 to April 2025. This figure represents the total of page views within the site and those from external media.

*² GROWTH's taxi signage network covers 11,500 vehicles within Tokyo's Special Wards and the Busan Transportation Area. This represents approximately 42% coverage of the 26,983 corporate taxis registered in these areas (as of the end of March 2023, according to the Kanto Transport Bureau).

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

