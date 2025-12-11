TNL Mediagene Partners with CMoney, Taiwan's Leading Financial Platform with 10 Million Users, to Redefine the AdTech Landscape in Taiwan

The Company and Taiwan's leading financial data company CMoney announced a strategic partnership to combine retail data and AI advertising technologies

CMoney's anonymized retail data will be integrated into Ad2iction's Ad2 AI Agent solution to strengthen audience insights and campaign precision

The strategic partnership expands the Company's AdTech development roadmap by building a retail media network (RMN) data ecosystem that links online interests with offline purchase behavior

Both companies aim to advance data empowerment and AI-driven marketing innovation across Taiwan's media and advertising technology industries

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with CMoney to integrate CMoney's retail data assets into its subsidiary Ad2iction's Ad2 Network and AI-powered Ad2 AI Audience(AIA) solution, combining their respective strengths in media content and retail data to deepen audience insights in Taiwan and empower brand advertisers with more data-driven marketing decisions.

CMoney is Taiwan's largest stock information and financial education platform, serving over 10 million active users each month. In recent years, CMoney has expanded into consumer lifestyle applications, building a comprehensive ecosystem of popular apps such as Smoney, a personal finance management app designed for tracking daily income and expenses, and Fantasy Invoice, Uniform Invoice Carrier, Collectively these apps reach more than four million users. CMoney processes more than 100 million e-invoice data entries per month across 120,000 retail locations nationwide, providing critical insights into online and offline consumer purchasing behavior, channel preferences, and spending trends— a key foundation for market and audience analysis.

The Ad2 Network operated by Ad2iction is a cross-media advertising platform that integrates premium content media resources and enables brands to achieve multi-platform exposure through unified data standards. Ad2 AIA solution is an AI-powered intelligent advertising strategy system that automates data analysis and campaign optimization, helping brands achieve more efficient and precise marketing performance.

By incorporating CMoney's legally authorized and anonymized retail data into its Data Management Platform (DMP), the Company can apply these insights to Ad2iction's Ad2 AIA solution. The integration of rich online and offline data allows the Company to enhance existing audience models and connect user content browsing behavior across its media brands— such as interests in beauty, automobiles, and finance— with retail data, including purchase categories, channels, amounts, and timing. This comprehensive data framework supports full-funnel marketing analytics— from campaign planning and audience strategy to post-campaign reporting— delivering to advertisers a more efficient and cohesive precision marketing solution. Leveraging the analytical and learning capabilities of the AI agent, advertisers will be able to better understand consumer behavior, refine audience segmentation, and enhance campaign efficiency in an ever-changing marketplace.

This strategic partnership reinforces the Company's ongoing development of AI analysis and data-driven applications. Integrating CMoney's retail data marks a key milestone in advancing the Company's data strategy, enabling the Ad2 AI Audience(AIA) solution to bridge online interests with verified offline purchasing data and thus enhance both the depth and commercial value of its datasets.

"From retail media networks (RMN) to AI agent solutions, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to driving marketing innovation through data and technology. This partnership with CMoney marks a significant deepening of our strategic capabilities within the AdTech landscape. By integrating our combined expertise in consumer data and analytical insights, we can more precisely capture audience profiles and the pulse of market trends. This allows us to further implement data-centric intelligent marketing strategies, delivering more efficient and forward-looking AdTech services to brands," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & CEO.

"CMoney's core mission is to help people make better financial and lifestyle decisions. By partnering with a forward-looking media group like TNL Mediagene— combining its strong content influence with our data and AI analytics capabilities— we can extend the value of our data assets more effectively. We believe this collaboration will transform data into consumer-centric insights and services, maximizing value across brands, platforms, and consumers alike," Roy Lai, GM of Talaria, a sub-brand of CMoney.

The Company and CMoney plan to further expand their data collaboration by applying consumer insights within the Ad2 AIA solution and jointly developing new innovative use cases. The Company will continue to place data empowerment at the core of its strategy, leading the evolution of AI-powered media and advertising technologies across Asia, and creating greater business value for partners and advertisers.

About CMoney

CMoney's investment ecosystem spans professional trading, consumer finance, and financial education, helping millions of users in Taiwan make better financial decisions while expanding into international markets. The company also serves more than 400 financial institutions, holding a market share of over 90%.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

