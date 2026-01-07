TNL Mediagene Supports Japan's Unique, High-Value-Added Fashion IP Development with METI Partnership; Showcase Set for January 2026

TNL Mediagene's subsidiary Infobahn has been selected as a Lead Partner for the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan ("METI") initiative "The Program for Creating Global Fashion IP" and will lead the organization of the results presentation event titled "UNFOLDING" in January 2026





TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that its subsidiary Infobahn Inc. ("Infobahn") has been selected as Lead Partner for the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI") initiative "The Program for Creating Global Fashion IP" and will lead the organization of the results presentation event titled "UNFOLDING" in January 2026.

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan

METI is a key government body overseeing Japan's industrial policy, trade, energy security, and innovation. Formed in 2001 from a merger of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) with other economic agencies, METI aims to foster economic growth, support innovation and startups, secure energy and promote advanced technologies, while managing trade controls and intellectual property ("IP"). Through initiatives like "Cool Japan," METI seeks to leverage Japan's "cool" pop culture including anime, manga, games, fashion, food and creative industries to boost the economy, enhance national brand power, foster diplomacy, and drive global market growth through public-private partnerships, with a goal to make Japan a creative superpower and attract more foreign interest.

METI's "Program for Creating Global Fashion IP" is part of a broader initiative focusing on boosting Japanese creative industries, including fashion, by fostering global IP value, enhancing creation, and supporting international expansion through public-private partnerships and initiatives to develop talent and connect with global brands, all aimed at turning cultural strengths into economic assets. The program prioritizes the development of products and services that leverage locally rooted resources such as culture, traditional crafts, and techniques to establish Japan's unique value in the international market. By reinterpreting inherited techniques in contemporary ways and elevating them beyond mere craft into "Fashion IP"*1, the program aims to create brands that combine cultural value with sustainable business viability.

Infobahn is the Company's leading content marketing and communication company and counts some of Japan's largest multinational companies and government entities among its clients. Infobahn was selected to lead this METI program due to its high level of strategic planning capabilities and proven track record in project execution. Infobahn is designing and operating a support framework for this program that goes beyond mere administrative management, helping participating creators develop their creative ideas into viable businesses. Specifically, Infobahn will provide practical support for business development through mentoring by industry experts and collaborative partners, fieldwork to promote understanding of key production regions and environments across Japan, and opportunities for business collaboration and partnership building.

The outcomes of this program will be presented at the upcoming presentation and exhibition event titled "UNFOLDING", scheduled for January 2026 in Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan.

"We are deeply honored to partner with METI on this pivotal initiative. We believe that by combining next-generation creators with traditional craftsmanship, modern storytelling, and business design, we can create fashion IPs that resonate globally. UNFOLDING is not just an event; it is the first step in introducing these hidden gems to the international market, and we are proud to support these creators in their journey," said Co-Founder and President Motoko Imada.

By leveraging its expertise in business design and content creation, Infobahn is driving the transformation of local Japanese resources into global value.

*1 "Fashion IP" refers to the totality of fashion brands possessing value as intellectual property and the associated imagery and other elements

About Infobahn

Founded in 1998, Infobahn is a subsidiary of TNL Mediagene, specializing in communication design and digital transformation. Infobahn offers strategic planning services, development, website construction, content planning and production, and various forms of advertising and marketing material creation. Infobahn also provides innovation design services, including UX/UI design, social design, and support for innovation talent development. Infobahn focuses on helping businesses create sustained value in a digitally transforming world by co-creating solutions, designing products and services, and supporting communication with users.

https://www.infobahn.co.jp/

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

