TNL Mediagene Announces Conclusion of GIZMART's Debut Project "Keychron Nape Pro," Surpassing ¥300 Million in GMV

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced that the crowdfunding campaign for Keychron Nape Pro, the debut project of its digital media-commerce platform GIZMART has concluded with gross merchandise value ("GMV") exceeding ¥300 million. Jointly developed in collaboration with global keyboard and peripheral device brand Keychron, the Keychron Nape Pro project demonstrates the Company's ability to monetize its platform through collaborative digital media-commerce initiatives.

Keychron Nape Pro

Launched on November 20, 2025, the Keychron Nape Pro campaign reached ¥100 million in GMV within its first 12 hours and continued to attract strong demand throughout the campaign period.

At the campaign's conclusion on December 31, 2025, total GMV reached ¥301,388,103, with 23,602 purchasers participating in the project.

Keychron Nape Pro originated from the "Nape" project, a personal development initiative by Koichiro Amito of Gizmodo Japan's editorial team and was jointly developed with global keyboard and peripheral device brand Keychron. The product concept gained early traction following its prototype exhibition at Tokyo Game Show 2025 before being commercialized through GIZMART.

As the first initiative under the Company's multi-year digital media-commerce strategy, GIZMART is operated by the Company's technology media brand Gizmodo Japan and integrates editorial insight, product development, and commerce. The platform positions media not only as content distributors but as co-creators who translate user insight into tangible products.

During the Keychron Nape Pro campaign, the Company also implemented live commerce initiatives, including live-streamed product presentations hosted by editorial staff. These initiatives enabled real-time interaction with users, providing deeper context around product development, use cases, and design intent, while reinforcing trust and transparency throughout the purchasing process.

The sustained purchasing momentum—from the initial launch through the campaign's conclusion—demonstrates the viability of a commerce model driven by editorial credibility, continuous user engagement, and direct collaboration with global hardware partners.

"The conclusion of Nape Pro as GIZMART's first project, surpassing ¥300 million in crowdfunding, clearly demonstrates the potential of a media-driven commerce model that originates from editorial insight and delivers tangible value to users. This project enabled us to explore new commerce approaches, including live commerce initiatives, while engaging directly with users throughout the development and sales process. The learnings gained from this experience will serve as an important foundation for GIZMART's future growth," said Motoko Imada, Co-Founder & President of TNL Mediagene.

Building on the strong performance of its first project, the Company plans to continue expanding GIZMART in 2026 through additional initiatives that apply the same editorial-led development model across new product categories. These future projects will continue to leverage the Company's media expertise to identify user needs, collaborate with creators and partners, and translate editorial insight into product-led commerce initiatives.

About GIZMART

GIZMART is a media-curated e-commerce platform operated by Gizmodo Japan. Drawing on more than a decade of product reviewing experience, the platform offers trusted editorial selection, transparent evaluation, and collaborations with creators and manufacturers to bring high-quality products directly to consumers.

About Gizmodo Japan

Gizmodo Japan, a digital media brand with TNL Mediagene, presents the novelty and context associated with things and events. Through product reviews, the latest news, and interviews with creators, it helps users encounter new values. In addition, Gizmodo Japan's YouTube channel offers a wide range of videos, including review content in which editorial staff members discuss the appeal of products, developer interviews, and technology commentary.

https://www.gizmodo.jp/

About Keychron

Keychron is a brand specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality keyboards, mice and peripheral devices. To date, the company has launched more than 40 different keyboard models, each offering a balance of functionality, design, and customization. Keychron has earned strong recognition from keyboard enthusiasts around the world.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, ecommerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

