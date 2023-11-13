TNT Fireworks Acquires American Fireworks (TX), Expanding its Presence in Texas

News provided by

TNT Fireworks

13 Nov, 2023, 12:07 ET

FLORENCE, Ala., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT® Fireworks (TNT), the nation's leading consumer fireworks distributor and best-selling brand, proudly announces its recent acquisition of American Fireworks, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas. This strategic move is a significant leap forward in TNT's ongoing commitment to expanding its national market presence.

The acquisition highlights the enduring bond between the Anderson family, proprietors of TNT® Fireworks, and Chester Davis, CEO of American Fireworks. 

Carson Anderson, President of TNT, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The Anderson and Davis families have shared a longstanding connection, both professionally and personally. We are honored to carry on this remarkable legacy and are eager to welcome the American Fireworks team to the TNT family."

American Fireworks boasts a rich history and has a strong presence throughout Texas. Chester Davis has been a valued member of the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory Board of Directors, a past President of the American Pyrotechnic Association, a Board member of the National Council on Fireworks Safety, and President of the Texas Pyrotechnic Association. Davis will remain as a consulting partner to TNT and will help continue to assist in growing and best serving customers throughout Texas.

"I've always had a deep love for the fireworks industry and I am thrilled to partner with TNT Fireworks," said Chester Davis, CEO of American Fireworks. "It was the right time to make this decision for my family. I fully intend to remain actively involved, in this partnership, as we work together to offer our customers outstanding products and service."

This acquisition aligns with TNT Fireworks' focus on providing customers with the safest and highest quality consumer firework products and outstanding customer service.

About TNT Fireworks: TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, providing safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states within the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For over 100 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com

SOURCE TNT Fireworks

Also from this source

TNT Fireworks Launches Public Safety Campaign to Help Reduce Illegal Fireworks and Promote Safe and Responsible Use

TNT Fireworks Launches Public Safety Campaign to Help Reduce Illegal Fireworks and Promote Safe and Responsible Use

TNT® Fireworks (TNT), the nation's largest consumer fireworks distributor and best-selling brand, announced the launch of its new 2023 public safety...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.