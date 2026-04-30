TNT® Fireworks Commemorates America's 250th Celebration with National Safety Campaign

FLORENCE, Ala., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Fireworks, the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks, is helping Americans get ready for a safe, patriotic, and unforgettable 250th Independence Day celebration with the early launch of its "Stay Legal, Be Safe and Act Responsibly" campaign.

As families prepare to celebrate this historic milestone, TNT is encouraging Americans to plan ahead for safe, memorable backyard traditions—especially with many first-time users.

"Backyard celebrations are an American tradition, and this year will be one of the most widely celebrated in our nation's history," said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. "Simple steps can help ensure this Independence Day is safe, meaningful, and memorable."

Stay Legal

TNT urges consumers to understand local fireworks laws, which vary by jurisdiction and may change based on conditions. Consumers should know what types of fireworks are permitted, when and where they can be used, and purchase only from licensed retailers. Legal fireworks are tested and designed for safe use and help protect families and communities nationwide.

Be Safe

Choosing the right location and maintaining proper distance are critical. TNT recommends using fireworks on a flat surface away from structures and vegetation, keeping spectators at a safe distance, and following all product instructions, including lighting with a punk rather than a lighter. For additional guidance, visit celebratesafely.org.

Act Responsibly

Preparation and proper disposal are essential. TNT advises keeping water nearby, soaking used fireworks before disposal, and placing them in a metal container away from structures. A sober adult should always handle fireworks, and users should never hold lit fireworks, relight malfunctioning items, or light more than one at a time.

"These are simple steps every family can take," Anderson added. "When you plan ahead and follow the basics, you can reduce risk and support a safe, patriotic celebration."

About TNT Fireworks: More than a Century of Celebration

TNT partners with nonprofit organizations that operate local retail stands, with proceeds supporting community programs nationwide. As part of this campaign, TNT is reinforcing safety messaging at the point of sale, across social media, and through media outreach.

Now in its 106th year, TNT remains committed to safety, quality, and community impact. For more information, visit TNTFireworks.com.

Media Contacts:

Southwest

James Fuller

(240) 393-1369

[email protected]

California

Dennis Revell

(916) 952-5351

[email protected]

SOURCE TNT Fireworks