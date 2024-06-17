TNT® Fireworks' Nonprofit Partners Raising Critical Funds for Community Causes During the 4th of July Holiday Season

Fundraising partnerships support vital community programs and serve as a crucial social safety net.

FLORENCE, Ala., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT® Fireworks (TNT), the nation's largest consumer fireworks distributor and best-selling brand, partners with nonprofit organizations to help raise much-needed funds during the Fourth of July Holiday season. These funds support vital community programs and serve as crucial social safety nets.

"We are excited about our capacity to create fundraising opportunities that help local nonprofit partners serve unmet needs in their communities," said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. "We bring people together for meaningful moments such as Independence Day and take it a step further by supporting the causes they want to celebrate, with the funds going back into the communities they serve."

Thousands of nonprofit organizations, that are advancing education, improving lives and playing a critical role in their communities, rely on TNT Fireworks sales as their primary fundraising source, including:

Youth Programs: music, camps, sports (football, baseball, soccer, basketball, gymnastics, aquatics), theater, dance, Special Olympics and art programs

School Programs: sports boosters, music (band & symphony), drama, debate, computer science, career prep and meal programs

Social Service Programs: foster and adoptive families, food banks, homeless, drug and alcohol programs

Veteran's Organizations (American Legion, VFW, Marine Corp League, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Veterans of America, Naval Sea Cadets and others)

Volunteer Fire Departments and First Responder support programs

Civic Organizations: seniors, service clubs (Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis and others)

Churches and Missions

"Most local organizations don't have the extra funds to hire professional fundraisers or deploy sophisticated fundraising platforms. Their resources are devoted to fulfilling community needs and bridging the gap left void by diminished resources," Anderson said. "To reduce the complexities involved in fundraising, TNT handles many of the details so local partners can focus on their cause and their community."

To learn more about TNT's fundraising program, visit tntfireworks.com/fundraising.

ABOUT TNT® FIREWORKS

TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the nation's number-one selling fireworks brand and the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, providing safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico. TNT products are sold in 40,000 retail stores, as well as seasonal locations run by nonprofits and additional partners who sell TNT Fireworks to raise money for their respective causes.

For more than 100 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation and quality in the fireworks industry. TNT is also an industry leader in environmental sustainability, focusing on eliminating waste, sustainable sourcing and water conservation.

