TNT®, Pyrotecnico and Phantom Fireworks Companies Donating the Largest Fireworks Show in American History to Kickoff President-Elect Trump's 2025 Inauguration Weekend

FLORENCE, Ala., Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT® Fireworks of Alabama, Pyrotecnico Fireworks of Pennsylvania, and Phantom Fireworks of Ohio are honored to announce they will be a part of President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration festivities. The three companies have collaborated on donating the largest fireworks show in American history that will be performed at a pre-inauguration event to be held at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on the night of Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Representing the peaceful transfer of power and the beginning of new leadership in our country, the Inauguration is one of the most symbolic and patriotic events in the United States. Given the long-standing connection between patriotism and fireworks, the companies involved believe it is only proper to celebrate the event with a fireworks show of epic proportions.

As three of the largest fireworks companies in America, TNT, Pyrotecnico, and Phantom and are proud to be able to represent the entire U.S. pyrotechnics industry on this grand stage. The companies are humbled by the fact that President-Elect Trump has entrusted them with the responsibility of providing this unique entertainment for his event.

There is a lot to look forward to over the next four years, including the United States' Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026. This date marks the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which shall be celebrated in grand fashion by all Americans from coast to coast.

About TNT Fireworks

TNT Fireworks has been one of the nation's largest distributors of consumer fireworks and sparklers for over 100 years. TNT provides safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states, as well as the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. TNT products are sold in over 40,000 retail stores, as well as seasonal locations run by nonprofits and additional partners who sell TNT Fireworks to raise money for their respective causes.

About Pyrotecnico

Pyrotecnico, brings five generations of experiences and 135+ years of creating oohs and ahhs for audiences of all sizes. Backed by imaginative and hardworking people, Pyrotecnico amplifies excitement with fireworks displays, special effects, and drones for sports, music, public and private events. Pyrotecnico is headquartered in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with offices across the country. For more information, visit pyrotecnico.com.

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks, one of the nation's leading consumer fireworks retailers, operates retail stores across fifteen states. Additionally, it serves as the primary July Fourth product supplier to various retail chains in all states permitting the sale of consumer fireworks. Phantom has a comprehensive and easily accessible listing of state protocols on its website: https://fireworks.com/safety/state-laws-and-regulations.

